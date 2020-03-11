Other news to note for March 11, 2020

Biobeat Medical Ltd., a Petach Tikva, Israel-based company that developed a medical grade sensor for continuous monitoring of vital signs, has installed its monitoring platform in 11 hospitals across Israel and will continue installing in several more over the coming week. Biobeat also is working with several authorities in the country to implement monitoring of home hospitalized patients.

Brii Biosciences Ltd., of Durham, N.C., and Beijing, and Columbia University have entered a memorandum of understanding through which the former will provide funding to support research to be conducted by investigators at the university and led by David Ho, founding scientific director of the Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center and professor of medicine at the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. Brii Bio’s funding to Columbia comes in the form of an unrestricted grant to facilitate creating a framework for the formation of strategic collaborations in areas of complementary expertise and resources. The funding is expected to support work that focuses on finding solutions to the treatment, prevention and diagnosis of COVID-19 and other coronaviruses.

Dante Labs, of L'Aquila, Italy, reported the first part of its program to support global scientific research on coronavirus, offering free genome sequencing services to research projects. The goal is to help understand how different genes determine patients’ reaction to coronavirus: who gets sick, who doesn’t, how the human body reacts to the virus and why.

Datawalk Inc., a Redwood City, Calif.-based provider of advanced intelligence analysis software, said it has demonstrated a solution that can proactively identify potential supercarriers, patients zero and people at risk of contracting coronavirus.

London-based Doctorlink, an online symptom assessment provider to the National Health Service, has released its seventh COVID-19 update to the clinical algorithms of its symptom assessment app.

Fluidigm Corp., a South San Francisco-based biotechnology tools provider, reported the establishment of a new center of excellence (CoE) for imaging mass cytometry (IMC) in Singapore together with the Singapore Immunology Network, part of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research. The CoE will serve as a regional platform for scientific innovation, training and services in mass cytometry and IMC and accelerate innovation in new product development and precommercial product testing.

Genmark Diagnostics Inc., a Carlsbad, Calif.-based provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, reported the submission for an Emergency Use Authorization to the U.S. FDA for its Eplex SARS-CoV-2 Test. Initial research use only tests were shipped last week to several customers to validate the assay design using clinical samples.

Los Angeles-based Hawkeye Systems Inc. said its proposed technology can solve biosurveillance challenges related to COVID-19. Hawkeye Systems is a next-generation imaging technology company developing products and services for military, police and the safety of civilians.

Cambridge, Mass.-based IBM Watson Health, a division of International Business Machines Corp., Ebsco Information Services, of Ipswich, Mass., a division of Ebsco Industries Inc., reported that they are combining their clinical decision support solutions. Under the collaboration, Ebsco’s Dynamed and Watson Health’s Micromedex with Watson will be integrated into a single solution called Dynamed and Micromedex with Watson. The combined suite will aggregate drug and disease content in a single source for evidence-based insights to support clinician decision-making.

Kaiser Permanente, of Oakland, Calif., said it is contributing $1 million to 10 public health organizations and collaborating with the CDC to bolster the U.S. response to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Sharing the $1 million are the American Public Health Association, Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, Big Cities Health Coalition, Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists, Country Health Executive Association of California, Health Officers Association of California, National Association of County and City Health Officials, National Health Law Program, Network for Public Health Law and Trust for America’s Health.

Ntd Eurofins, of Melville, N.Y., said it will offer a reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test for COVID-19, starting March 13, 2020, through its sister company, Viracor Eurofins, in accordance with FDA emergency use authorization guidance.

New York-based Parallax Health Sciences Inc. reported that Parallax Diagnostics Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary, will develop a rapid screening test for COVID-19 on its FDA-cleared VT-1000 immunoassay diagnostic platform. The company is seeking partners to speed the development of the test.

Los Angeles-based Radnet Inc., a provider of outpatient diagnostic imaging services, has agreed to buy Deephealth Inc., a radiology artificial intelligence and machine learning company headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Tomi Environmental Solutions Inc., of Beverly Hills, Calif., said that its Steramist disinfection and decontamination product has been deployed to fight COVID-19 in Thailand.