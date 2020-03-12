Financings for March 12, 2020

Aytu Biosciences Inc., of Englewood, Colo., is selling 16 million shares and warrants to purchase another 16 million shares in a direct offering to health care-focused institutional investors for a combined purchase price of $1.25 per unit. Aytu will gross $20 million in the financing, which it plans to use for working capital, general corporate purposes and to continue the commercialization of its prescription and consumer health products. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering. Shares of Aytu (NASDAQ:AYTU) closed up 49 cents, or 36%, to $1.84 on March 12.

Compugen Ltd., of Holon, Israel, priced its public offering of 8.3 million shares at $9 per share, grossing the company approximately $75 million. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1.25 million shares. SVB Leerink and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Suntrust Robinson Humphrey is acting as lead manager, and Oppenheimer & Co. is acting as co-manager. The offering is expected to close on or about March 16. Shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) closed down $3.32, or 28%, to $8.51 on March 12.

Exuma Biotech Corp., of West Palm Beach, Fla., which changed its name from F1 Oncology, raised $19 million in a series B round that includes new investments from MSD Partners and F1 Bioventures, as well as conversion of notes held by individual investors. The company will use the proceeds to develop its logic gated CAR T therapies.

Harbour Biomed Therapeutics Ltd., of Cambridge, Mass., raised $75 million in a series B+ round. New investors SK Holdings, Greater Bay Area Fund, Efung Capital, Zheshang Venture Capital and Zhejiang University Future Capital and JT New Century joined existing investors, including Legend Capital, Advantech and GIC Pvt. Ltd. The company will use the funds to continue development of its biotherapeutics for treating cancer and immunological diseases.

Imara Inc., of Boston, sold 4.7 million shares at $16 in its IPO, grossing the company $75.2 million. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 705,000 additional shares. Shares of (NASDAQ:IMRA) closed at $15 in their first day of trading on March 12.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., closed a $102 million series C round, which was led by Biotechnology Value Fund and Redmile Group with participation from Wellington Management Co., Bain Capital Life Sciences, funds managed by Janus Henderson Investors and Blackrock, Rock Springs Capital and a large U.S.-based, health care-focused fund, as well as existing investors. Kymera also received an undisclosed strategic investment from The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society‘s Therapy Acceleration Program. The company will use the funds to advance its Pegasus targeted protein degradation platform, including its lead program that targets IRAK4.

Lattice Biologics Ltd., of Belgrade, Mont., plans to convert CA$1 million (US$726,200) of debt from deferred salary of CEO Guy Cook into 20 million shares of Lattice. The transaction is subject to the approval of TSXV.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc., of San Francisco, closed a $120 million financing, led by Foresite Capital with participation from Bain Capital Life Sciences, Boxer Capital (Tavistock Group), Ecor1 Capital, Redmile Group, Wellington Management Co. and an undisclosed investor, as well as Nurix’s founding investors The Column Group and Third Rock Ventures. The company will use the capital to move its pipeline into clinical development. Nurix plans to file an IND with the FDA for its BTK chimeric targeting molecule for B-cell malignancies by the end of 2020.

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc., of Carmiel, Israel, raised $43.7 million selling 17.6 million shares at $2.485 per share through a private equity investment from Psagot Investment House, More Investment House, Highbridge Capital, UBS O'Connor, Rosalind Capital and Alrov Properties, among others. Rosario Capital and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisors in the private placement. The investors also received a warrant to purchase an additional share for each share they purchased. The company plans to use the proceeds for the development and commercialization of PRX-102 for the treatment of Fabry disease, as well as to further develop its early stage pipeline of therapeutics, and for general corporate purposes. Shares of Protalix (NYSE:PLX) closed up 3 cents, or 1.3%, to $2.39 on March 12.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc., of New York, priced its underwritten public offering of 7.5 million common shares at 60 cents apiece, expecting to raise $4.5 million, and granted underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to approximately 1.1 million additional shares to cover overallotments. The company did not disclose specific use of approximately $3.9 million in expected net proceeds. Benchmark Co. is sole book-running manager for the offering, which is expected to close by March 16. Shares of Seelos (NASDAQ:SEEL) fell 19 cents on March 12 to close at 59 cents.

Tiziana Life Sciences plc, of London, priced its underwritten public offering of approximately 3.3 million American depositary shares (ADSs), representing approximately 16.7 million ordinary shares or 5 ordinary shares per ADS, at $3 per ADS for expected gross proceeds of approximately $10 million. The company granted underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 500,000 additional ADSs. Net proceeds will be used primarily to advance development of the CD3 antagonist foralumab in Crohn's disease and progressive multiple sclerosis and to expedite development of the IL-6 receptor antagonist TZLS-501 to treat COVID-19. Thinkequity, a division of Fordham Financial Management Inc., is sole bookrunner for the offering, expected to close March 16. The company’s ADSs (NASDAQ:TLSA) bucked market trends on March 12, gaining $1.31, or 33%, to close at $5.26.