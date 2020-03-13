Other news to note for March 13, 2020

Bausch Health Companies Inc., of Laval, Quebec, said it will reduce debt by about $100 million through the prepayment of senior secured term loans, using cash generated from operations. Following the prepayment, to occur next week, the company will have no further mandatory amortization payments until 2022.

Austin, Texas-based Cherrycircle Software Inc. said it will provide its cloud-based Qbdvision software free to life sciences companies developing or manufacturing a cure or treatment for COVID-19.

Salt Lake City-based Co-Diagnostics Inc. said its COVID-19 test will be exclusively distributed in Ecuador by Precheck Health Services Inc., of Houston. Precheck said it has ordered an initial 30,000 COVID-19 tests and will be registering the product in Ecuador. The company’s Latin American division will handle distribution.

Phoenix-based enterprise virtual care platform Evisit is offering VirtualED, a preconfigured workflow specific to coronavirus, free to hospitals to assist in screening and triaging patients with COVID-19.

Luminex Corp., of Austin, Texas, reported that four independent clinical laboratories have validated laboratory-developed tests for automated, rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 using its Aries System. Studies to verify the test parameters with contrived samples on Aires were conducted by Baylor Scott and White Health, Montefiore Medical Center, Geisinger and the University of Louisville.

Medable Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif., said it has developed a module for its Televisit platform that can be used by clinical trial patients worldwide to connect virtually with their study site. The application makes it possible for clinical research to progress as COVID-19 drives many people to stay at home.

The National Kidney Foundation has released KDOQI Clinical Practice Guideline for Vascular Access: 2019 Update, a updated set of 26 guidelines focused on vascular access for dialysis patients. The guideline was published in the April 2020 issue of the American Journal of Kidney Diseases.

Miami-based Opko Health Inc. said its wholly owned subsidiary, Bioreference Laboratories Inc., is partnering with the New York State Department of Health to provide COVID-19 testing at a public drive-through testing facility in New Rochelle, N.Y. As part of the partnership, Bioreference also expects to begin offering up to 5,000 tests daily at additional satellite sites to be set up next week.

Qiagen NV, of Venlo, Netherlands, said it has received funding from the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to support its development of a QIAstat-Dx test kit to differentiate between the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and 21 other serious respiratory infections. According to the award, BARDA will contribute $598,000 to speed Qiagen’s evaluation of the testing cartridge that detects the genetic material of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Los Angeles-based Science37 Inc., a company focused on decentralized clinical trials, has published a report detailing steps companies can take to reduce COVID-19 risks – both patient and business – in the current COVID-19 crisis. The white paper, Navigating Clinical Trials in the Coronavirus Era, can be downloaded for free on the Science37 website.

Veravas Inc., of Charleston, S.C., and MIP Diagnostics Ltd., of Sharnbrook, U.K., are partnering to develop, license and supply a novel molecularly imprinted polymer for Veravas’ sample preparation technology.

Toronto-based Vitalhub Corp. said it has developed a patient flow and visibility tool to address a potential surge in demand and assist in pandemic planning related to COVID-19.