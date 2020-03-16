Regulatory actions for March 16, 2020

|Company
|Bgi Group, of Shenzhen, China
|BGI 2019-nCoV RT-qPCR Kit
|Real-time, fluorescent RT-PCR kit
|Detects SARS-CoV-2 from throat swab and bronchoalveolar lavage fluid samples
|Received CE-IVD marking
|Endologix Inc., of Irvine, Calif.
|Alto
|Abdominal stent graft system
|For the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms
|Received U.S. FDA approval
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|COVID-19 diagnostic test
|Test for use on the company's Applied Biosystems 7500 Fast Dx Real-time PCR instrument
|Detects nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2
|Received U.S. FDA emergency use authorization for use by laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988
