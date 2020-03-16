BioWorld - Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Regulatory actions for March 16, 2020

March 16, 2020
Company Product Description Indication Status
Bgi Group, of Shenzhen, China BGI 2019-nCoV RT-qPCR Kit Real-time, fluorescent RT-PCR kit Detects SARS-CoV-2 from throat swab and bronchoalveolar lavage fluid samples Received CE-IVD marking
Endologix Inc., of Irvine, Calif. Alto Abdominal stent graft system For the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms Received U.S. FDA approval
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass. COVID-19 diagnostic test Test for use on the company's Applied Biosystems 7500 Fast Dx Real-time PCR instrument Detects nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 Received U.S. FDA emergency use authorization for use by laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988

