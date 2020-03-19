Regulatory actions for March 19, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill.
|Realtime SARS-CoV-2 test
|RT-PCR test for its m2000 Realtime system
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acids from the SARS-CoV-2 virus and diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|CHF Solutions Inc., of Eden Prairie, Minn.
|Aquadex Flexflow
|Provides ultrafiltration therapy
|For patients suffering from hypervolemia, or fluid overload
|Aquadex Flexflow system has been licensed and approved for sale in India
|Qiagen NV, of Venlo, Netherlands
|Qiastat-Dx Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 panel
|Multiplexed nucleic acid test for its Qiastat-Dx Analyzer
|In vitro diagnostic for the detection of SARS-CoV-2
|Obtained CE marking
Notes
