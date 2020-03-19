BioWorld - Friday, March 20, 2020

Regulatory actions for March 19, 2020

March 19, 2020
Company Product Description Indication Status
Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill. Realtime SARS-CoV-2 test RT-PCR test for its m2000 Realtime system For the qualitative detection of nucleic acids from the SARS-CoV-2 virus and diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
CHF Solutions Inc., of Eden Prairie, Minn. Aquadex Flexflow Provides ultrafiltration therapy For patients suffering from hypervolemia, or fluid overload Aquadex Flexflow system has been licensed and approved for sale in India
Qiagen NV, of Venlo, Netherlands Qiastat-Dx Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 panel Multiplexed nucleic acid test for its Qiastat-Dx Analyzer In vitro diagnostic for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 Obtained CE marking

