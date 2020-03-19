Other news to note for March 19, 2020

Alibaba Cloud, the Hangzhou, China-based data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, has offered medical personnel around the world advanced cloud-based technology applications in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Avellino Labs USA Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., is adding additional production shifts for its newly developed coronavirus diagnostic, the Avellino SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Test.

Aytu Bioscience Inc., of Englewood, Colo., extended its distribution rights to commercialize the clinically validated and commercially used coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) IgG/IgM Rapid Test. The test has been licensed from L.B. Resources Ltd., a Hong Kong corporation. This amendment expands Aytu's commercial rights and grants it the right to distribute and commercialize the COVID-19 test in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., of Hercules, Calif., said its Real-Time qPCR products are being used by testing laboratories globally to screen for COVID-19.

Boqi International Medical Inc., of Dalian, China, completed the acquisition of China-based Chongqing Guanzan Technology Co. Ltd.

Salt Lake City-based Co-Diagnostics Inc. said that Cosara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., its joint venture for manufacturing in India, has become the first and only Indian company to receive a license from the Central Drugs Standards Control Organization to manufacture RT-PCR COVID-19 test kits. The kits are expected to be sold in the Indian market, as well as for export to the surrounding regions.

Endra Life Sciences Inc., of Ann Arbor, Mich., reported further details on the expected timing of its planned Thermo Acoustic Enhanced Ultrasound Fatty Liver Imaging Probe device 510(k) regulatory submission to the U.S. FDA. The company previously communicated that it had anticipated filing a 510(k) submission during the first half of the year and is now more specifically guiding to an expected second-quarter submission.

Medtronic plc, of Dublin, has increased production by more than 40% to date and is on track to more than double its capacity to manufacture and supply ventilators in response to the urgent needs of patients and health care systems across the globe confronting COVID-19.

The Milken Institute School of Public Health, part of George Washington University in Washington, has launched a COVID-19 treatment and vaccine tracker, a tool to track progress against the disease. Available at https://milkeninstitute.org/covid-19-tracker, it was developed and is maintained by Milken Institute’s Fastercures center, with an advisory council comprised of a Nobel laureate researcher, former FDA commissioners and industry leaders.

Novocure Ltd., of St. Helier, Jersey, said that Optune Lua is the brand name for its Novottf-100L system in malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM). The U.S. FDA approved Novocure’s Tumor Treating Fields delivery system concurrent with premetrexed plus platinum-based chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of inoperable, locally advanced or metastatic MPM in May 2019. The agency’s approval of the Optune Lua brand name brings all of Novocure’s Tumor Treating Fields systems under a single brand.

Hayward, Calif.-based Paragon Genomics Inc. reported the availability of its Cleanplex SARS-CoV-2 Panel for COVID-19 detection, tracking and research. The highly multiplexed targeted enrichment panel covers the entire genome of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Vitalhub Corp., of Toronto, said it will be deploying its patient flow solution, utilizing its Oculys Performance technology, for five hospitals in the city of Windsor and Essex County, in Ontario, to assist with patient flow and management during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Irving, Texas-based Vizient Inc. has shared supply strategy recommendations it provided the White House coronavirus task force. The recommendations include providing guidance on what providers can do to reprocess personal protective equipment (PPE), investing in sterilizers so that PPE can be reused, working with nasal swab manufacturers to increase capacity and expedite shipping, accelerating approval of alternative swabs and authorizing FDA to demand weekly volume reports from companies regarding active pharmaceutical ingredient and finished dosage form availability. The company also urged the administration to divert PPE from consumer sales, veterinary and dental use, to facilities dealing with COVID-19.

Zorion Medical Inc., of West Lafayette, Ind., is moving into the Carr Workspaces, located in the Convergence Center for Innovation and Collaboration, providing access to Purdue University researchers, core labs and preclinical capabilities to advance product applications through early-stage development.