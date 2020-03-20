In the clinic for March 20, 2020

|Company
|Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., of Hercules, Calif.
|QX200 Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR) system
|Consists of a droplet generator and droplet reader; combines water-oil emulsion droplet technology with microfluidics
|For the clinical detection of SARS-CoV-2
|A second study, led by the National Institute of Metrology and provincial CDCs in China, also concluded that ddPCR significantly improves diagnostic detection accuracy of SARS-CoV-2 from 28.2% to 87.4%, thereby reducing false negatives; also showed that ddPCR is more sensitive and suitable for low virus load specimens from patients under isolation and observation even without any clinical symptoms
