BioWorld - Friday, March 20, 2020

In the clinic for March 20, 2020

March 20, 2020
No Comments
Company Product Description Indication Status
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., of Hercules, Calif. QX200 Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR) system Consists of a droplet generator and droplet reader; combines water-oil emulsion droplet technology with microfluidics For the clinical detection of SARS-CoV-2 Clinicians in Wuhan, China, observed that a subset of infected individuals who tested negative for COVID-19 using qPCR tested positive using ddPCR; the findings suggest that ddPCR can reduce false negative results of COVID-19 without any increase to false positive results
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., of Hercules, Calif. QX200 Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR) system Consists of a droplet generator and droplet reader; combines water-oil emulsion droplet technology with microfluidics For the clinical detection of SARS-CoV-2 A second study, led by the National Institute of Metrology and provincial CDCs in China, also concluded that ddPCR significantly improves diagnostic detection accuracy of SARS-CoV-2 from 28.2% to 87.4%, thereby reducing false negatives; also showed that ddPCR is more sensitive and suitable for low virus load specimens from patients under isolation and observation even without any clinical symptoms

Notes

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.
Coronavirus BioWorld MedTech In the clinic Briefs
Keywords COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe