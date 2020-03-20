Other news to note for March 20, 2020

Aino Health, of Stockholm, and Mike Curtis Reward Solutions Ltd., of the U.K., have signed an agreement regarding Aino’s SaaS platform Healthmanager and related services. The partnership is in line with Aino’s expansion strategy and will support growth in a positive manner. The cooperation starts immediately.

Biodesix Inc., a Boulder, Colo.-based diagnostic company focused on lung disease, reported a partnership with Hercules, Calif.-based Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. to bring a COVID-19 Droplet Digital PCR test to the U.S. FDA for an emergency use authorization approval to support the escalating need for testing.

Dalian, China-based Boqi International Medical Inc. said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Chongqing Guanzan Technology Co. Ltd., has entered a $19 million medical device purchase agreement with Zibo City-based Shandong Forward Medical Group Co. Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, Shandong Forward Medical agreed to purchase 90,000 medical isolation gowns, 100,000 disposable protective coveralls, 18 Philips CT machines, 500 noninvasive ventilators, 15 digital radiography systems and 55 digital laryngoscopes from Chongqing Guanzan. The aggregate purchase price to be paid is RMB 137,885,000 (US$19,648,735).

Carecentrix Inc., of Hartford, Conn., said it is extending its advanced home technology package including telehealth, care collaboration and home monitoring tools at no cost to its network of 8,000 home health locations.

South San Francisco-based Caredx Inc. reported that the American Journal of Transplantation published a case report from Johns Hopkins on a successful kidney retransplantation in a patient who experienced rejection of a first kidney transplant after undergoing immunestimulating therapy for the treatment of metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. Allosure was used following the retransplantation to monitor for allograft rejection.

Cerveau Technologies Inc., of Knoxville, Tenn., reported a licensing agreement with South San Francisco-based Alector Inc., in which Cerveau will provide its investigational imaging agent (MK-6240) to Alector for use in positron emission tomography scans to assess the status and progression of neurofibrillary tangles (NFTs) in the brain. NFTs, made up of aggregated tau protein, are a hallmark of several neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease.

Co-Diagnostics Inc., a Salt Lake City-based molecular diagnostics firm, said that following a successful clinical evaluation of its Logix Smart COVID-19 test, the company will begin fulfilling orders from a wider array of U.S. customers, including thousands of additional laboratories in the country who can now run the test as a clinical diagnostic.

On March 18 and March 19 respectively, the European Commission and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission cleared the proposed acquisition of select Washington-based Danaher life science businesses by Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA, of Aubagne, France. The transaction is now expected to close in the second quarter of 2020.

New York-based Daxor Corp. reported the first use of its BVA-100 test to guide volume treatment in a patient infected with SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. The company also reported the release of a clinical protocol for fluid guidance when using the test for COVID-19 patients.

Shanghai-based Firetinas said its artificial intelligence (AI) thermal scanner aided in controlling COVID-19 in China by differentiating high body temperature individuals from the general public. Developed by scientists at Cambridge University and Manchester University, U.K., Firetinas and calculate 3 trillion times per second for body detection of up to 100 individuals. The device calibrates temperature at the precision of 0.2 degrees.

Lucence Diagnostics Ptd. Ltd., of Singapore, reported the development of the SAFER-Sample (Stabilization of nucleic Acid Formulation for Evaluation of RNA) kit, a sample collection device to facilitate testing of viral infections such as COVID-19.

Irvine, Calif.-based Masimo Corp. and University Hospitals, one of the largest health systems in Northeast Ohio, unveiled the Masimo Safetynet, a remote patient management tool to aid COVID-19 response efforts.

Milliken & Co., of Spartanburg, S.C., said it has scaled up production of its antimicrobial Biosmart fabric, prioritizing the material in its supply chain for front-line medical workers.

Austin-based technology innovation partner Mutual Mobile is calling on the technology and medical communities to join in forming a Corona Coalition to combat the spread of COVID-19. The coalition’s initial effort is a mobile app, called Coronatrace, that notifies people if they are in proximity, in space or time, with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Novocure Inc., of St. Helier, Jersey, U.K., said the German Federal Joint Committee has updated its medical care directive to include the company’s Tumor Treating Fields technology, establishing national coverage for Optune in newly diagnosed glioblastoma.

Precision Biomonitoring Inc., of Guelph, Ontario, submitted its point-of-care SARS-CoV-2 Go-Strips and rapid mobile detection device to Health Canada for approval and use in the country in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Deerfield, Ill.-based RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. has received notification from Nasdaq regarding its delayed Form 10-K report for 2019. The company must submit a compliance plan by no later than May 18, 2020, addressing how it intends to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules. The notification has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the company’s stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Topcon Healthcare Solutions Inc., of Oakland, N.J., a company focused on diagnostic eye care, said it will offer all of its slit lamp customers a free breath shield to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vitaltech Holdings Inc., of Plano, Texas, is offering senior living and long-term care facilities free telehealth access to assist in the fighting COVID-19.