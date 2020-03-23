Other news to note for March 23, 2020

London-based Behold.ai said that its artificial intelligence-based red dot algorithm quickly identifies chest X-rays from COVID-19 patients as abnormal. This instant triage could speed up diagnosis of COVID-19 individuals and ensure resources are allocated properly.

San Francisco-based Biome Analytics reported client success in increasing ventilator availability. Biome's Performance Assessment Engine has been implemented by leading health systems.

Harvard Bioscience Inc., of Holliston, Mass., launched Accumulated Inhaled Aerosol (AIA) for academic researchers, contract research organizations and pharmaceutical companies involved in preclinical inhalation and exposure studies. With the Buxco AIA system, researchers are presented with real-time aerosol amounts inhaled and deposited in subjects’ lungs. By reporting those measures against real-time respiratory endpoints using Finepointe software, researchers can now observe a direct correlation between dose and lung function over time.

Masimo Corp., of Irvine, Calif., is offering licenses for Rainbow noninvasive blood constituent monitoring at no additional charge to hospitals where Rainbow-ready devices are already in use, in response to blood shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minneapolis-based Medical Alley Association has launched its COVID-19 Resource Connect tool to help combat shortages caused by the novel coronavirus. The tool connects companies already producing in-need goods with companies that have available manufacturing capacity.

Mitre Corp., of McLean, Va., said private sector organizations have formed the COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition, a collaborative private-industry response to the novel coronavirus. Its mission is to save lives by providing real-time learning to preserve health care delivery and protect U.S. populations. In addition to Mitre, its 18 members include Arcadia.io, Epic, Intermountain Healthcare, Labcorp, Mayo Clinic, Masschallenge and Walgreens.

Nxgen MDx LLC, of Grand Rapids, Mich., reported the immediate launch and availability of its COVID-19 test, capable of providing results in 24-48 hours. The company is also working to validate a 40-plus respiratory pathogen panel to identify the cause of respiratory symptoms in a single test. The panel is slated for launch in July 2020.

Novocyt Group, of Vélizy-Villacoublay, France, reported that the U.S. FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 test. Primerdesign, Novocyt’s molecular diagnostics division, launched the COVID-19 test as a research-use-only test at the end of January and obtained CE marking for the test last week. It is available for immediate distribution to the U.S. market.

Parallax Health Sciences Inc., of Santa Monica, Calif., said its wholly owned subsidiary, Parallax Diagnostics Inc., has signed a contract with a medical distribution company in China. To that end, the company is accepting orders for and has immediate availability of the COVID-19 point-of-care diagnostics kits for U.S. medical practices, hospitals, nursing operations, emergency centers and nursing homes.

Senseonics Holdings Inc., of Germantown, Md., said it has paid off $48.5 million in debt and related fees and is exploring strategic options, including the sale of the company. The aim is to provide stability to the company and enhance shareholder value during market dislocation caused by the COVID-19 crisis. As part of the strategic review, Senseonics will focus its operations on core activities required to ensure the long-term success of its Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system.

London-based Smiths Group plc said it is significantly ramping up production of its Parapac Plus ventilators, manufactured in its Smiths Medical facility in Luton, U.K. The company is part of a U.K. consortium working to deliver the U.K. government with 30,000 ventilators.

Toronto-based Thornhill Medical Inc. said it is joining a COVID-19 response effort spearheaded by the Canadian government and is ramping up production of its Moves Slc portable life-support and ventilator unit.

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Xphyto Therapeutics Corp. offered updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, its wholly owned German subsidiary, Vektor Pharma TF GmbH, entered a binding standstill agreement with a European biotechnology company for development of a low-cost rapid real-time oral pathogen screening platform. The enzyme-based Platform was designed for species-specific bacterial pathogen detection in humans and will be expanded to include viral pathogen detection capability. Xphyto, in collaboration with industry and academic partners, aims to develop the platform for oral detection of specific viral species and species subtypes, including COVID-19. The company expects to sign a definitive development agreement in due course.