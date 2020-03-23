BioWorld - Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Regulatory actions for March 23, 2020

March 23, 2020
Company Product Description Indication Status
Alivecor Inc., of Mountain View, Calif. Kardiamobile 6L Artificial intelligence-based, six-lead personal ECG Measures the potential life-threatening effects of medications prescribed to treat COVID-19 New U.S. FDA guidance allows use for measuring QTc in COVID-19 patients
Arch Therapeutics Inc., of Framingham, Mass. AC5 Topical Gel Hemostatic and wound care gel For use in the management of partial and full-thickness wounds, such as pressure sores, leg ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and surgical wounds Received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA to use an additional supplier and manufacturing processes in the production of AC5 Topical Gel
Canon Medical Systems USA Inc., of Tustin, Calif. Compressed Speeder Technology for Vantage Galan 3T MR system Speeds up MRI scan times by reconstructing full resolution images from under-sampled data through iterative reconstruction Received U.S. FDA clearance

