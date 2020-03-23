Regulatory actions for March 23, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Alivecor Inc., of Mountain View, Calif.
|Kardiamobile 6L
|Artificial intelligence-based, six-lead personal ECG
|Measures the potential life-threatening effects of medications prescribed to treat COVID-19
|New U.S. FDA guidance allows use for measuring QTc in COVID-19 patients
|Arch Therapeutics Inc., of Framingham, Mass.
|AC5 Topical Gel
|Hemostatic and wound care gel
|For use in the management of partial and full-thickness wounds, such as pressure sores, leg ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and surgical wounds
|Received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA to use an additional supplier and manufacturing processes in the production of AC5 Topical Gel
|Canon Medical Systems USA Inc., of Tustin, Calif.
|Compressed Speeder
|Technology for Vantage Galan 3T MR system
|Speeds up MRI scan times by reconstructing full resolution images from under-sampled data through iterative reconstruction
|Received U.S. FDA clearance
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.