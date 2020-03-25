Regulatory front for March 25, 2020

The FDA said it's facilitating access to convalescent plasma taken from blood donated by people who have recovered from the COVID-19 virus and has posted information to support investigators wishing to study it. It's also discussing with researchers the possibility of developing a master protocol for the use of that plasma, with the goal of reducing duplicative efforts. The agency also issued a consumer update advising consumers to be beware of fraudulent coronavirus tests, vaccines and treatments after one individual died and another was sickened after seeking to prevent COVID-19 by taking a veterinary formulation of chloroquine phosphate.