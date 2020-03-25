BioWorld - Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Regulatory front for March 25, 2020

March 25, 2020
No Comments

The FDA said it's facilitating access to convalescent plasma taken from blood donated by people who have recovered from the COVID-19 virus and has posted information to support investigators wishing to study it. It's also discussing with researchers the possibility of developing a master protocol for the use of that plasma, with the goal of reducing duplicative efforts. The agency also issued a consumer update advising consumers to be beware of fraudulent coronavirus tests, vaccines and treatments after one individual died and another was sickened after seeking to prevent COVID-19 by taking a veterinary formulation of chloroquine phosphate.

Coronavirus BioWorld Regulatory
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe