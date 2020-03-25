BioWorld - Thursday, March 26, 2020

Regulatory actions for March 25, 2020

March 25, 2020
Company Product Description Indication Status
Archerdx Inc., of Boulder, Colo. ArcherMET Companion Diagnostic for Tepmetko (Tepotinib) Detects MET exon 14 skipping alterations in tissue (RNA) and liquid biopsy (ctDNA) For use in patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer for consideration for treatment with Merck KGaA's oral MET inhibitor, Tepmetko Approved by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare and the Pharmaceutical Medical Devices Agency in Japan
Eurobio Scientific SA, of Paris EBX-041 SARS-CoV2 test Multiplexed real-time PCR test For the clinical diagnosis of COVID-19 Received the CE mark
Extremity Medical LLC, of Parsippany, N.J. Kinematx Total Wrist Arthroplasty System Implantable joint prosthesis For use in wrist replacement surgery Received 510(k) approval from the U.S. FDA
Perkinelmer Inc., of Waltham, Mass. Coronavirus Nucleic Acid Detection kit RT-PCR test For the detection of SARS-CoV-2 ORF1ab and N genes Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA

