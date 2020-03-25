Regulatory actions for March 25, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Archerdx Inc., of Boulder, Colo.
|ArcherMET Companion Diagnostic for Tepmetko (Tepotinib)
|Detects MET exon 14 skipping alterations in tissue (RNA) and liquid biopsy (ctDNA)
|For use in patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer for consideration for treatment with Merck KGaA's oral MET inhibitor, Tepmetko
|Approved by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare and the Pharmaceutical Medical Devices Agency in Japan
|Eurobio Scientific SA, of Paris
|EBX-041 SARS-CoV2 test
|Multiplexed real-time PCR test
|For the clinical diagnosis of COVID-19
|Received the CE mark
|Extremity Medical LLC, of Parsippany, N.J.
|Kinematx Total Wrist Arthroplasty System
|Implantable joint prosthesis
|For use in wrist replacement surgery
|Received 510(k) approval from the U.S. FDA
|Perkinelmer Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|Coronavirus Nucleic Acid Detection kit
|RT-PCR test
|For the detection of SARS-CoV-2 ORF1ab and N genes
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|
Notes
