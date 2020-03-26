Regulatory front for March 26, 2020

The FDA has taken several actions this week in its fight against COVID-19. For one, the agency is allowing compounding pharmacies to use hydroxychloroquine to compound human drugs. In moving hydroxychloroquine to category 1 under its interim policy on bulk drug substances that can be used in compounding, the agency said it prioritized the substance due to the coronavirus emergency. Chloroquine phosphate was already a category 1 substance. The agency also issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for ventilators, anesthesia gas machines and positive pressure breathing devices modified for use as ventilators, ventilator tubing connectors and ventilator accessories. Manufacturers may submit a request to the FDA to have their devices added to the EUA. In addition, the agency announced that as of Thursday, it has issued 16 EUAs for COVID-19 tests that can be used nationwide. The FDA said it has worked with more than 190 test developers who have indicated they will be submitting applications to make tests to detect the virus.