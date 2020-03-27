Spry Health unveils Loop Signal to help avoid unnecessary hospital visits

Spry Health Inc., of Redwood City, Calif., a company that focuses on health management technologies and remote patient monitoring, reported the launch of Loop Signal. This solution is a new clinician-led monitoring service using the U.S. FDA-cleared Loop System that aims to reduce avoidable hospital visits and improve at-home monitoring of patients who either have, are suspected of having or at risk for COVID-19.

The goal of Loop Signal is to help physicians and health systems to implement a full-service at-home patient monitoring program for vulnerable patients – particularly those at risk as a result of age or comorbidities. Providers will be able to prescribe the Loop System to patients and enroll them into the monitoring program either remotely, at point of care, or upon discharge from the emergency department. Patients showing signs of deterioration are contacted by telephone, treated remotely when possible to avoid unneeded exposure, or triaged to the appropriate level of care in coordination with their local care team.

The system itself was evaluated through clinical validation studies with the University of California, San Francisco and cleared in April 2019 as a tool for clinicians to remotely monitor their patients with chronic diseases, allowing them to detect early signs of deterioration.

For his part, Pierre-Jean “PJ” Cobut, co-founder and CEO of Spry Health, said he recently had spoken with individuals from health care organizations, and their facilities were nearing maximum capacity as patients come to emergency departments in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We want to help alleviate the daily stress these providers and organizations are facing, as well as provide peace of mind to patients and their families,” he added.

To that end, the service is available immediately to health care provider and payer organizations across the U.S.

“For the past five years we have been working with some of the top respiratory specialists and data scientists to develop the technology we now have, which is best-in-class at measuring respiratory metrics and providing insight into the progression of diseases.” said Elad Ferber, co-founder and CTO of Spry Health. “Though our Loop System has primarily been used for chronic conditions like COPD, a serious lung disease, we quickly realized the impact our technology and remote monitoring services could have in addressing the greatest crisis our health care system has faced.”

Aiming for simplicity

So, how does it improve upon what already is out there? Cobut told BioWorld that the company has been laser-focused on managing and monitoring patients. As a result, it has set out to design for simplicity and the real-use case of remote monitoring.

In addition, the offering is “really trying to create data-rich understanding of each unique patient,” Cobut explained. “[T]raditional monitoring initiatives are, basically, you take five medical devices that are used in the hospital; you put them all in the box; [and] you ship them to a patient.” Many of these patients are in their 70s and 80s and may not be tech savvy, placing a burden on them.

His company wanted to improve this situation with its wrist-worn Loop System, which remotely tracks heart rate, pulse-oximetry, and respiratory rate. It is hoped that this offering will allow care teams to monitor the vitals deemed critical to assess COVID-19 severity. Importantly, it requires no tech literacy, Cobut emphasized. A rich dataset is created for each patient, with hundreds of data points collected daily.

“And this is useful because it helps us understand what is really happening to this person with a high degree of certainty, as opposed to having one data point here and there [that] potentially could be an error, could be a statistical outlier,” Cobut told BioWorld.

In addition, the dashboard the company created and which is used by clinicians is intended to put information front and center, alerting them if someone needs help and getting them on the phone to figure out the best course of action.

With the launch of the new service, Cobut said the response has been “overwhelmingly positive.” While acknowledging this is a time of tragedy, he added, it also has highlighted why the system needs to be able to do more remotely and not as much in the traditional setting.

“In the past week, I’ve probably talked to at least a dozen health systems that I’ve had no prior relationship with, some of which we reached out to, some of which reached out to us, basically to try and figure this thing out together,” he added.

When asked about other markets, Cobut said the company is focused on the U.S. right now.