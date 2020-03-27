Other news to note for March 27, 2020

Shanghai-based Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. reported that its San Jose, Calif., laboratory has received accreditation from the College of American Pathologists.

Astrotech Corp., of Austin, reported that its Breathtest-1000 lung disease screening device detects a known metabolite associated with lung diseases at parts per billion concentrations. The company is developing the test to detect volatile organic compound metabolites present in diseases such as COVID-19 and pneumonia.

The Austin-based Clinical Data Interchange Standards Consortium (CDISC) has launched a task force aimed at quickly developing guidance on standardizing COVID-19 research data, with the participation of several member companies. The guidance will be released as an interim user guide and made available for free on the CDISC website.

Boston-based Cohealo Inc., a platform for health systems to track and share medical equipment, said it will begin onboarding customers to its national ventilator sharing network. The network will enable health systems to monitor capacity and rapidly mobilize ventilators to hospitals with the greatest need.

Core Mobile Inc., of Campbell, Calif., is launching two mobile apps for COVID-19 patients and providers. The Coreypatient app enables patients to complete a customized questionnaire, while the Coreyhealth app lets clinicians assess and triage patients according to risk, based on their past health history in electronic medical records.

Cynergistek Inc., of Mission Viejo, Calif., said that it has expanded its collaboration with one of the world’s leading public research university systems with a suite of managed services including its Medical Device Security Services, Compliance Partner Assist Program and Patient Privacy Monitoring Services solutions.

Paris-based Dawex is launching a COVID-19 data exchange initiative. The platform will be available pro bono to a companies and organizations looking to contribute to resolving the crisis.

Deltatrak Inc., of Pleasanton, Calif., reported the immediate availability of its Model 15004 non-contract forehead infrared thermometer for use in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nanovibronix Inc., of Elmsford, N.Y., has reached out to regulatory agencies around the world regarding the potential benefits of its Uroshield surface acoustic wave portable ultrasonic therapeutic device for use on compromised COVID-19 patients. The product has been clinically proven to mitigate catheter-associated urinary tract infections, as well as reduce pain and swelling, according to the company.

Helsinki-based Nexstim plc reported that it has completed employee negotiations under Finnish law and will temporarily lay off all personnel for up to 90 days as part of a €3 million cost savings plan announced March 28. The plan resulted in six terminations in the company’s foreign subsidiaries.

Austin, Texas-based Phunware Inc., a fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, launched a National Ventilator Registry.

Pieces Technologies, of Dallas, has developed a COVID-19 module that will aid health systems’ response to the novel coronavirus. Using the company’s artificial intelligence framework, Pieces DS, a specifically configured COVID-19 module will track potentially at-risk patients, pre- and post-testing; monitor patients for clinical deterioration directly in a hospital’s electronic medical record; and support resource planning and risk stratification for health system administrators.

Seek Thermal Inc., of Santa Barbara, Calif., reported the introduction of Seek Scan, a thermal imaging system designed to automate body temperature screening using skin temperature as a proxy.

Smiledirectclub, of Nashville, Tenn., has begun 3D printing medical-grade face shields for health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic as concern surrounding availability of medical supplies grows. St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Idaho will receive the first shipment of 1,000 shields.

Well Health Technologies Corp., of Vancouver, British Columbia, launched its automated COVID-19 triage tool, a scalable and multifactor offering that includes an automated phone, SMS and web capabilities that enable government and health care organizations on the front lines to communicate and triage symptoms with Canadian citizens.