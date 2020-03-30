Regulatory actions for March 30, 2020

Company Product Description Indication Status

Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill. ID Now COVID-19 test Molecular point-of-care test delivers positive results in as little as 5 minutes and negative results in 13 minutes; based on isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology; will run on the company's ID Now platform For the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA

Battelle Memorial Institute, of Columbus, Ohio Critical Care Decontamination System Capable of decontaminating up to 80,000 respirator masks per system each day using concentrated, vapor phase hydrogen peroxide; can decontaminate the same respirator mask up to 20 times without degrading the mask's performance Eliminates biological contaminates, including SARS-CoV-2, on personal protective equipment Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA

Electrocore Inc., of

Basking Ridge, N.J. Gammacore Sapphire Noninvasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck as an adjunctive therapy Treats migraine and cluster headache through the utilization of a mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve that passes through the skin Received expanded 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA to include the prevention of migraine in adult patients

Ossdsign AB, of Uppsala, Sweden Ossdsign Cranial PSI 3D-printed implant for bone regeneration For cranial reconstruction Received approval from the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency

Zoll Medical Corp., of Chelmsford, Mass. Zoll Therox system Provides Supersaturated Oxygen (SSO2) Therapy, which delivers hyperbaric levels of oxygen directly to the damaged heart muscle immediately after successful revascularization via angioplasty and stenting of the blocked coronary artery Reduces heart muscle damage following left anterior descending ST-elevation myocardial infarction Received U.S. FDA approval for second-generation system