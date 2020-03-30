Regulatory actions for March 30, 2020

|Company
|Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill.
|ID Now COVID-19 test
|Molecular point-of-care test delivers positive results in as little as 5 minutes and negative results in 13 minutes; based on isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology; will run on the company's ID Now platform
|For the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Battelle Memorial Institute, of Columbus, Ohio
|Critical Care Decontamination System
|Capable of decontaminating up to 80,000 respirator masks per system each day using concentrated, vapor phase hydrogen peroxide; can decontaminate the same respirator mask up to 20 times without degrading the mask's performance
|Eliminates biological contaminates, including SARS-CoV-2, on personal protective equipment
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Electrocore Inc., of
Basking Ridge, N.J.
|Gammacore Sapphire
|Noninvasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck as an adjunctive therapy
|Treats migraine and cluster headache through the utilization of a mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve that passes through the skin
|Received expanded 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA to include the prevention of migraine in adult patients
|Ossdsign AB, of Uppsala, Sweden
|Ossdsign Cranial PSI
|3D-printed implant for bone regeneration
|For cranial reconstruction
|Received approval from the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency
|Zoll Medical Corp., of Chelmsford, Mass.
|Zoll Therox system
|Provides Supersaturated Oxygen (SSO2) Therapy, which delivers hyperbaric levels of oxygen directly to the damaged heart muscle immediately after successful revascularization via angioplasty and stenting of the blocked coronary artery
|Reduces heart muscle damage following left anterior descending ST-elevation myocardial infarction
|Received U.S. FDA approval for second-generation system
