Regulatory actions for March 31, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Bodysphere Inc., of Los Angeles
|COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test cassette
|Two-minute serological test kit; lateral flow chromatographic immunoassay; strictly for use by medical professionals
|For the qualitative detection of antibodies (IgG and IgM) for the novel coronavirus in human whole blood/serum/plasma
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Cytosorbents Corp., of Monmouth Junction, N.J.
|Cytosorb
|Blood purification technology
|Treats cytokine storm and deadly inflammation in critically-ill and cardiac surgery patients
|Has been approved to be marketed and sold in Mexico by the country's health authority, COFEPRIS
|Enlightenvue Inc., of Denver
|Surgivue
|Two millimeter, single-use microendoscope system
|For the visualization of body cavities, hollow organs, and canals
|Received 510(k) marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Qiagen NV, of Hilden, Germany
|Qiastat-Dx Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 panel
|Syndromic testing solution; delivers results in about 1 hour
|For use in diagnosing patients infected with COVID-19; can differentiate the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus from 21 other serious respiratory infections
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Siemens Healthineers AG, of Erlangen, Germany
|Rapidpoint 500e Blood Gas system
|Analyzer that generates blood gas, electrolyte, metabolite, CO-oximetry, and neonatal bilirubin results
|For diagnosing and monitoring critically ill patients in the intensive care unit, operating room or emergency room
|Received 510(k) marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA
Notes
