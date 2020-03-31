BioWorld - Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Regulatory actions for March 31, 2020

March 31, 2020
Company Product Description Indication Status
Bodysphere Inc., of Los Angeles COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test cassette Two-minute serological test kit; lateral flow chromatographic immunoassay; strictly for use by medical professionals For the qualitative detection of antibodies (IgG and IgM) for the novel coronavirus in human whole blood/serum/plasma Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Cytosorbents Corp., of Monmouth Junction, N.J. Cytosorb Blood purification technology Treats cytokine storm and deadly inflammation in critically-ill and cardiac surgery patients Has been approved to be marketed and sold in Mexico by the country's health authority, COFEPRIS
Enlightenvue Inc., of Denver Surgivue Two millimeter, single-use microendoscope system For the visualization of body cavities, hollow organs, and canals Received 510(k) marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA
Qiagen NV, of Hilden, Germany Qiastat-Dx Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 panel Syndromic testing solution; delivers results in about 1 hour For use in diagnosing patients infected with COVID-19; can differentiate the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus from 21 other serious respiratory infections Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Siemens Healthineers AG, of Erlangen, Germany Rapidpoint 500e Blood Gas system Analyzer that generates blood gas, electrolyte, metabolite, CO-oximetry, and neonatal bilirubin results For diagnosing and monitoring critically ill patients in the intensive care unit, operating room or emergency room Received 510(k) marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA

