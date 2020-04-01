Other news to note for April 1, 2020

Bactiguard Holding AB, of Tullinge Sweden, launched a catheter for patients in need of continuous temperature monitoring.

Bat-Call, a Nesher, Israel-based medical technology startup focused on acoustic digital diagnostic systems, said it will shift its technology to support the early detection and monitoring of COVID-19, allowing doctors to rapidly assess and diagnose patients with its artificial intelligence-based smart auscultation device.

Bioiq, of Atlanta, reported the production of a saliva-based COVID-19 test. This solution aims to increase testing capacity, improve access to testing and minimize waste around the utilization of critical personal protective equipment supplies.

Bioporto Diagnostics A/S, of Hellerup, Denmark, said that it and University of Southern Denmark are developing COVID-19 tests for the early and rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2.

Chembio Diagnostic Systems Inc., of Medford, N.Y., reported the U.S. launch of its 15-minute DPP COVID-19 serological point-of-care test for the detection of IgM and IgG antibodies.

Stockholm-based Essity AB reported the acquisition of Novioscan BV, of Nijmegen, Netherlands, a developer of wearable ultrasound technology that monitors the bladder and aids in continence control, for about SEK70 million (US$7 million) on a debt free basis. Other details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Flir Systems Inc., of Wilsonville, Ore., reported the launch of the Flir A400/A700 Thermal Sensor Solution for industrial monitoring and elevated skin temperature screening. The company is prioritizing initial shipments for entities working to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Melville, N.Y.-based Henry Schein Inc. said it will serve as the exclusive U.S. distributor of a point-of-care rapid test kit made by Biomedomics Inc., of Morrisville, N.C., that can detect antibodies to COVID-19 in 15 minutes. The agreement with Biomedomics and Becton Dickinson and Co., of Franklin Lakes, N.J., builds on an announcement last week of an agreement to distribute the Standard Q COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test manufactured by Sd Biosensor Inc., of Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.

Greenville, S.C.-based Kiyatec Inc., a cancer diagnostics company, is making its high-throughput RNA extraction services available to clinical laboratories nationwide that are performing COVID-19 testing.

Lifesignals Group Inc., of Fremont, Calif., is fast-tracking the introduction of its Patient Management Biosensor Patch 2A, a single-use, wireless device for early detection and monitoring of coronavirus symptoms. The patch, which can be worn for up to five days, should be available within weeks.

Montreal-based Luminarie Canada Inc. and its development partner 1drop Inc., which has a presence in Boston and Neuchâtel, Switzerland, said that Health Canada has issued an authorization for importation and sale of 1drop’s novel RT-qPCR “1copy COVID-19 qPCR Multi Kit.” Luminarie is the exclusive distributor of this polymerase chain reaction kit in Canada.

Masimo Inc., of Irvine, Calif., has agreed to acquire Tni Medical AG, of Würzburg, Germany, for an undisclosed sum. The decision follows Masimo’s August 2019 investment in Tni that included an exclusive option to purchase the company. Masimo reported April 1 that it is no longer offering guidance for 2020, due to the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. While noting increased demand for its patient monitoring technologies from both direct and OEM customers, the company said potential interruptions in manufacturing operations and supplies, as well as a possible slowdown if sales if there is overbuying during the pandemic, could have a negative impact.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has approved a CA3.1 million (US$2.2 million) settlement in a class action lawsuit involving certain defibrillators produced by Dublin-based Medtronic plc and/or Medtronic of Canada Ltd. before Dec. 31, 2003.

Los Angeles-based Miradx Inc. has transitioned its CLIA-certified laboratory to provide COVID-19 tests for essential workers, with a priority on those providing direct patient care and first responders. The company said it has capacity to analyze 3,000 tests daily and will be scaling up in the coming weeks to more than 10,000 tests per day.

Nanovibronix Inc., of Elmsford, N.Y., reported that CMS has approved its Painshield surface acoustic wave (SAW) portable ultrasonic therapy device for Medicare reimbursement, effective January 2020.

Nemaura Medical Inc., of Leicestershire, U.K., is planning to repurpose its Sugarbeat continuous glucose monitor as a continuous temperature monitor (CTM) to track fever caused by COVID-19 infections. The company said it is exploring various options to expedite the launch of a CTM, including potential partnerships and direct-to-consumer sales.

Jerusalem-based Neteera Technologies Inc. said it is accelerating the production schedule of its first-generation commercial platform, the Neteera Contactless Vitals system for COVID-19 early screening and home care, in response to the global pandemic.

One Medical, of San Francisco, reported the expansion of its virtual care offerings with Remote Visits, scheduled video appointments with a primary care provider, and Mindset by One Medical, a virtual therapy and coaching program to support behavioral health. One Medical’s membership-based primary care model allows the company to triage patients remotely, test for COVID-19 physically, and follow-up on care plans and test results digitally.

New York-based Somatix Inc., an artificial intelligence software company that provides a remote patient monitoring solution to health care providers, reported a technology partnership with Mississauga Ontario-based Pointclickcare Technologies Inc., a software vendor for the senior care market. Through this partnership, Somatix’ Safebeing is now fully integrated with Pointclickcare’s core electronic health record platform and listed on the Pointclickcare Marketplace.

Stethome sp. z o.o., of Poznań, Poland, reported the European roll out of its diagnostics device after signing deals with telemedicine providers Maquestionmedicale in France and Homedoctor in Spain. Stethome will now combine its artificial intelligence-based wireless stethoscope with Maquestionmedicale and Homedoctor’s telemedicine platforms, which connect patients with doctors and health care professionals 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Stryker Corp., of Kalamazoo, Mich., is withdrawing its first quarter and full year 2020 organic sales growth and earnings per share guidance, originally disclosed Jan. 28, 2020. As the COVID-19 pandemic expands, unprecedented measures to slow the spread of the virus have been taken by local governments and health care authorities globally, including the deferral of elective medical procedures and social contact restrictions, which have had, and we expect will continue to have, a significant negative impact on Stryker’s operations and financial results. Due to the uncertain scope and duration of the pandemic, and uncertain timing of global recovery and economic normalization, Stryker is unable to estimate the overall impacts on its operations and financial results, which could be material. Stryker plans to provide additional information in its next earnings release and conference call, currently scheduled for April 30.

Viewray Inc., of Oakwood Village, Ohio, reported strategic collaboration with Viecure, a Denver-based artificial intelligence informatics company with a point-of-care clinical decision support platform and electronic medical record (EMR) in oncology. Through the alliance, clinicians will have access to Viewray's MRIdian MRI-guided radiation therapy system and Viecure's Vcureprecision EMR platform.

Viscient Biosciences, of San Diego, said it will use 3D bioprinting technology to create lung tissue to support viral infectivity research and search for an effective therapy against SARS-CoV-2. Using the paradigm developed for liver as well as previous work in lung tissue, 3D bioprinted and other 3D tissue models made with lung cells, including a patient's own cells, are expected to be used as a "clinical trial in a dish," helping test potential COVID-19 therapies quickly and with highly accurate biology.