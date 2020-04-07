Financings for April 7, 2020

Propanc Biopharma Inc., of Melbourne, Australia, said it entered a financing of up to $3 million with an institutional investor, with an initial $450,000 of securities purchased at closing. Funds raised will be used to undertake an engineering run and full-scale GMP manufacture of lead product candidate PRP, which is based on a pancreatic proenzyme formulation to prevent tumor recurrence and metastasis, as well as validation of the pharmacokinetics method to analyze the distribution of the drug in advanced cancer patients. The securities purchase agreement covers the purchase of 11.25 million shares and prefunded warrants issued at closing and 11.25 million series A warrants to purchase common stock at 20 cents per share. The investor was also issued 63.75 million series B warrants to purchase common stock at 4 cents per share (for an aggregate maximum exercise price of $2.55 million), and 63.75 million series C warrants to purchase common stock at 20 cents per share.