Other news to note for April 7, 2020

Aicuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH, of Wuppertal, Germany, said it is getting involved in the fight against SARS-CoV-2. In cooperation with partners, the company is levering its expertise, network and laboratories to support clinics in the region and the North Rhine-Westphalia Health Minister in the field of diagnostics to help fill the capacity gap. In addition, Aicuris is currently working to evaluate proprietary compounds to identify a possible active agent against COVID-19.

Akers Biosciences Inc., of Thorofare, N.J., said a collaboration with Premas Biotech Pvt. Ltd., of Gurgaon, India, has reached a milestone of obtaining clones of all three coronavirus antigens – spike, envelope and membrane – that they have selected for their vaccine candidate. The clone development process has four primary steps, including the design and synthesis of the genes; selection of the right host; the insertion of the gene into the host; and the verification that the clone has the right gene, and all characteristics are correct.

Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks, Calif., and Seattle-based Adaptive Biotechnologies Inc. said they will combine expertise to discover and develop fully human neutralizing antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2 to potentially prevent or treat COVID-19. The collaboration combines Adaptive’s immune medicine platform for the identification of virus-neutralizing antibodies with Amgen’s expertise in immunology and antibody therapy development. The companies will begin work immediately and finalize financial details and terms in the coming weeks. In other news Amgen said it completed purchasing 49% of Amgen Astellas Biopharma K.K. (AABP) shares from Tokyo’s Astellas Pharma Inc. AABP is a joint venture between Amgen and Astellas, established in 2013 and now a wholly owned Amgen affiliate in Japan named Amgen K.K. Its pipeline includes candidates for treating cancer and cardiovascular, bone and neurological diseases

Ansun Biopharma Inc., of San Diego, reported preliminary data from an investigator-initiated trial of DAS-181, a recombinant sialidase with broad antiviral properties, for the treatment of severe COVID-19 infection. The study, conducted in collaboration with the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University, evaluated a 10-day treatment regimen of nebulized DAS1-81 administered to four patients with severe bilateral viral pneumonia and hypoxemia. The researchers said the data demonstrate that DAS-181 may potentially help reduce or eliminate some of the most significant symptoms associated with COVID-19. The company also announced the initiation of an additional randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled proof-of-concept trial to determine the safety and efficacy of DAS-181 for the treatment of severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

Apeptico Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH, of Vienna, signed, with the solnatide consortium, a grant agreement with the European Commission to accelerate the process of making the firm’s investigational medicinal product, solnatide, available for medical treatment of patients severely affected by COVID-19. Solnatide is being developed by Apeptico for the treatment of various forms of life-threatening acute pulmonary dysfunction and pulmonary edema in acute respiratory distress patients. In 2013, the company completed a phase I study in healthy subjects, proving the safety of solnatide.

Assembly Biosciences Inc., of South San Francisco, said results from a research study evaluating the turnover rate of covalently closed circular DNA (cccDNA), which plays a pivotal role in the establishment and persistence of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, were published in Hepatology, the journal of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases. The study was conducted in collaboration with Nanfang Hospital, Southern Medical University in Guangzhou, China and used a molecular genetic approach to monitor the appearance and disappearance of resistance mutations as a biomarker of cccDNA turnover in longitudinal liver biopsies and serum samples obtained from patients from two clinical trials. HBV virion DNA, cccDNA and HBV pgRNA were isolated and sequenced from clinical samples. The genetic makeup of cccDNA pools were shown to turnover in as little as three to four months, consistent with frequent cccDNA replacement in chronically infected patients and suggesting that regimens which fully inhibit cccDNA replenishment may achieve a finite cure through decay of the existing cccDNA pool during treatment. Results also showed a strong correlation observed between cccDNA composition and serum pgRNA in paired liver and serum samples, suggesting that serum HBV pgRNA is a primary surrogate marker of cccDNA when liver biopsies are unavailable. Shares of Assembly (NASDAQ:ASMB) gained $1.85, or 12%, to close April 6 at $16.95.

Bioaegis Therapeutics Inc., of Morristown, N.J., building on intellectual property licensed from Harvard Medical School, said it believes that its lead product, recombinant human plasma gelsolin therapy (rhu-pGSN), should be considered as a viable therapeutic option for patients suffering from severe lung injury due to COVID-19. The firm is submitting requests to the FDA and other international regulatory authorities to accelerate a clinical trial. PGSN is a highly conserved human protein that is abundant in healthy individuals and a master regulator of the immune system, the company said.

Bionomics Ltd., of Adelaide, Australia, said a paper describing the pharmacology of BNC-375, a positive allosteric modulator of the alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, was published online in the Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics. It describes the preclinical pharmacology of the compound targeting cognitive dysfunction associated with Alzheimer’s disease and other central nervous system conditions. The paper presents data from a comprehensive range of preclinical studies performed with BNC-375 to explore the potential of the molecule to improve cognitive impairment.

Brii Biosciences Ltd., of Durham, N.C., and Beijing, along with Tsinghua University and the 3rd People’s Hospital of Shenzhen agreed to collaborate to discover, develop, manufacture and commercialize fully human neutralizing monoclonal antibodies to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Tsinghua and 3rd People’s Hospital published results in BioRxiv identifying multiple neutralizing monoclonal antibodies with therapeutic potential against SARS-CoV-2 that have been characterized from patients in China who have recovered from COVID-19. With Brii Bio, they intend to advance multiple candidates for prophylactic and therapeutic intervention.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc., of Los Angeles, said it is providing CAP-1002, its cell therapy for treating advanced COVID-19, under the compassionate use act, allowing the FDA to immediately collect data on experimental treatments and then make decisions about safety and efficacy. Capricor also said it submitted an expanded access IND to investigate use of CAP-1002 in certain COVID-19 patients. CAP-1002 consists of allogeneic cardiosphere-derived cells, a cardiac cell therapy designed to modify the immune system’s ability to encourage cellular regeneration.

The La Jolla Institute for Immunology awarded $1.73 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to create the Coronavirus Immunotherapy Consortium, designed to find antibodies effective against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and accelerate the research pipeline to provide immunotherapeutics to protect people from severe manifestations of COVID-19. The institute said it plans to use Salt Lake City-based Carterra Inc.’s platform to screen hundreds of antibodies. The funding is part of the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator launched in early March.

South Korea’s Celltrion Inc. said it successfully transitioned to the second phase of developing an antiviral COVID-19 treatment. The first phase secured 300 different types of antibodies that bind to the antigen. The antibody library was created using the blood of recovered patients in Korea. In cooperation with the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Celltrion said it screens the antibodies to find the most effective in neutralizing SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. Celltrion said it anticipates the candidate screening to conclude by mid-April.

Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, said the three-day effect of leronlimab in eight severely ill COVID-19 patients demonstrated a significant improvement in several important immunologic biomarkers. Patient test data reveal improvement in cytokines, interleukin-6 and a trend toward the normalization of the CD4/CD8 ratio. Leronlimab has been administered to 10 severely ill patients with COVID-19 in the New York City area under an emergency IND recently granted by the FDA.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Charlottesville, Va., said it began a cooperative research effort with the University of Virginia Health and the Integrated Translational Research Institute of Virginia (iTHRIV), to evaluate Diffusion’s small molecule in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19 infection. iTHRIV is an NIH-funded Clinical and Translational Awards program. COVID-19 patients are at risk for developing ARDS, which can lead to death from systemic hypoxemia. Diffusion and UVA and iTHRIV researchers said the oxygen-enhancing molecule’s mechanism of action could benefit COVID-19 patients by mitigating the multiple organ failure that often accompanies systemic hypoxemia.

Eisai Co. Ltd. and Seikagaku Corp., both of Tokyo, said they agreed to a co-development and marketing alliance in China for SI-613 (diclofenac conjugated sodium hyaluronate), a potential osteoarthritis knee treatment from Seikagaku. The companies will jointly develop SI-613 in China for knee osteoarthritis. Seikagaku is to supply products to Eisai, which will oversee distribution. They will equally share development costs while Eisai will pay Seikagaku an undisclosed up-front payment, and development as well as sales milestones.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., said it is partnering with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to develop a plasma-derived therapy for treating COVID-19. Emergent has received $14.5 million from BARDA to support its COVID-HG program, one of two hyperimmune development programs announced by Emergent in March. COVID-HIG is a human hyperimmune product being developed for treating COVID-19 in severe hospitalized patients and high-risk, acute symptomatic patients to prevent progression to severe symptoms.

Ennaid Therapeutics LLC, of Alpharetta, Ga., said it is advancing work on ENU-200 as a therapeutic to treat the up to 80% of asymptomatic, mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 viral infections. ENU-200 is a repurposed, patent-pending, orally deliverable antiviral drug that was previously approved by the FDA for a different indication. In silico modeling conducted by Ennaid has revealed the drug delivers specific antiviral activity against two SARS-CoV-2 proteins, S glycoprotein and Mpro, and Ennaid said its science suggests that simultaneous blockage may result in enhanced antiviral activity that could successfully and broadly treat COVID-19 and other coronaviruses.

Evotec SE, of Hamburg, Germany, will use its platform in a collaboration with Seoul, South Korea’s Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to develop Ildong’s products. The two companies agreed to jointly develop three to six projects, the first being IDG-16177, a glucose-lowering drug candidate being evaluated to treat type 2 diabetes. In other news, Evotec established a dedicated site for research and development of gene therapy-based projects. Evotec Gene Therapy will start operations with a team of gene therapy experts at an R&D site in Orth/Donau, Austria. The site marks an important step towards Evotec’s long-term vision of becoming a fully modality-agnostic drug discovery and development partnership company, Evotec said. Separately, Evotec and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan, established a long-term research alliance with Takeda to support Takeda’s growing number of research-stage gene therapy discovery programs. Evotec will support multiple Takeda efforts targeting conditions aligned with Takeda’s four core therapeutic areas: oncology, rare diseases, neuroscience and gastroenterology.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc., of Burlington, Mass., said it entered an exclusive license agreement with HK Tainuo and Jiangsu Tainuo, a subsidiary of China Shijiazhuang Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., of Hebei, China, for the development and commercialization of Zilretta (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) in greater China, including mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, and Taiwan. HK Tainuo will pay Flexion an up-front payment of $10 million and it will be eligible to receive up to $32.5 million in aggregate development, regulatory and commercial sales milestone payments. HK Tainuo will be responsible for the clinical development, product registration and commercialization of the compound in greater China. Separately, Flexion said it is temporarily suspending its active clinical trials, including the phase I study evaluating the safety and tolerability of FX-201, its investigational intra-articular gene therapy product candidate, in patients with osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee, and the phase II trial evaluating the efficacy of Zilretta in patients with shoulder OA or adhesive capsulitis. The decision was based on the recent guidance from the FDA to ensure the safety of trial participants and minimize risk to trial integrity from disruptions caused by COVID-19. The company continues to advance the preclinical program for FX-301, its product candidate being developed as a locally administered peripheral nerve block for control of postoperative pain.

Flugen Inc., of Madison, Wis., Bharat Biotech International Ltd., of Hyderabad, India, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison said an international collaboration of virologists has begun developing and testing a vaccine against COVID-19 called Coroflu. Work is designed to build on the backbone of Flugen’s flu vaccine candidate, M2SR, with research inserting gene sequences from SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, into M2SR so that the new vaccine will also induce immunity against the coronavirus. Refinement of the Coroflu vaccine concept and testing in laboratory animal models at UW-Madison is expected to take three to six months. Bharat Biotech will then begin production scale-up for safety and efficacy testing in humans. Coroflu could be in human trials by the fall of 2020.

Glaxosmithkline plc (GSK), of London, disclosed on its website that it will collaborate with Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co. Ltd., of Xiamen, China, to evaluate a recombinant protein-based coronavirus vaccine candidate (COVID-19 XWG-03), being developed by Innovax with Xiamen University. GSK will provide Innovax with its pandemic adjuvant system for preclinical evaluation of the vaccine. The COVID-19 XWG-03 vaccine candidate technology is based on a series of truncated S (spike) proteins, which will be screened during preclinical testing, with a lead candidate to be determined by immunogenicity data. GSK also said it entered the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator research effort and will contribute by making available compounds from its libraries for screening for activity against COVID-19. In other news, GSK and Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco, signed a binding agreement to enter a collaboration to research and develop solutions for coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The collaboration will use Vir’s monoclonal antibody platform technology to accelerate existing and identify new antiviral antibodies that could be used as therapeutic or preventative options to help address the COVID-19 pandemic and future outbreaks. The companies will leverage GSK’s expertise in functional genomics and combine their capabilities in CRISPR screening and artificial intelligence to identify anti-coronavirus compounds that target cellular host genes. They will also apply their combined expertise to research SARS-CoV-2 and other coronavirus vaccines. Due to the urgent patient need for COVID-19 solutions, the initial focus of the collaboration will be to accelerate the development of specific antibody candidates identified by the Vir platform, VIR-7831 and VIR-7832, that have demonstrated high affinity for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and are highly potent in neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 in live virus-cellular assays, the companies said. Subject to regulatory review, the companies plan to proceed directly into a phase II trial within the next three to five months. Under the terms, and to gain access to Vir’s technology, GSK will make an equity investment in Vir of $250 million, priced at $37.73, a 10% premium to the closing share price on Friday, March 27. Shares of Vir (NASDAQ:VIR) gained 26.5% April 6 to close at $36.70, up $7.70.

Immunitybio Inc., of El Segundo, Calif., said it is collaborating with Microsoft to leverage the company’s Azure platform to perform a highly detailed computational analysis of the spike protein structure of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The protein is the key to the mechanism the virus uses to invade cells in the body and cause an infection. The spike protein binds to the ACE2 receptor on the surface of an epithelial cell in the human respiratory tract. With the availability of the model, researchers working on vaccines and treatments have a clear therapeutic target that will streamline their work in finding ways to treat the pandemic, the company said.

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd., of Victoria, British Columbia, said its collaborator, Evqlv Inc., of New York, submitted its first panel of antibody sequences composed of DNA sequences encoding SARS-CoV-2. Immunoprecise said it will review the candidates, then select about 1,200 for in vitro validation.

Incyte Corp., of Wilmington, Del., said it is working with the FDA to initiate a phase III trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ruxolitinib (Jakafi) plus standard-of-care (SoC), compared to SoC therapy alone, in patients with COVID-19-associated cytokine storm. The study is sponsored by Incyte in the U.S. and Basel, Switzerland-based Novartis AG everywhere else. Incyte also said it intends to initiate a separate open-label emergency expanded access program in the U.S., allowing eligible patients with severe COVID-19-associated cytokine storm to receive ruxolitinib while it is being studied. Ruxolitinib is a JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor. Because many patients with severe respiratory disease due to COVID-19 have features consistent with cytokine storm and increased activation of the JAK-STAT pathway, Incyte said ruxolitinib may be a possible treatment.

Innate Pharma SA, of Paris, joined French Immunology cluster Marseille Immunopole (MI) and a group of Marseille-based hospitals, including the emergency, intensive care and internal medicine units at La Timone, North and Laveran hospitals and the MI/AP-HM immunoprofiling laboratory at La Timone hospital to launch an exploratory research task force named EXPLORE COVID-19. The goal of the research project is to gain translational insights to better understand the immune response in COVID-19 patients and identify potential new ways to fight the viral infection. Work will include a focus on Innate Pharma targets that may have a role in controlling viral infection or SARS-Cov-2-induced inflammation.

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Wakefield, Mass., said it has received data from research conducted at one of the U.S. Regional Biocontainment Laboratories supporting brilacidin’s direct inhibition of SARS-CoV-2. Vero cells, a monkey kidney cell line commonly used to screen small-molecule inhibitors of viruses, were pretreated with brilacidin at increasing concentrations (at 2 µM and at 10 µM) for two hours prior to the infection. Cells treated with the vehicle alone (dimethyl sulfoxide) were maintained alongside, as controls. At 16 hours post-infection, researchers observed a dose-dependent reduction in the SARS-CoV-2 infectious viral titers from the brilacidin-treated cells as compared to the vehicle-alone control. Innovation also said it is engaged in discussions with health care provider networks and hospitals in the U.S. and Europe regarding options to rapidly advance brilacidin into human trials to evaluate its potential as a COVID-19 therapeutic. The interest in brilacidin is based on the drug’s antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2, as supported in preliminary testing conducted in a monkey epithelial cell line, and its established anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, a potential three-in-one treatment combination. In advance of potential clinical testing, the company is investigating procurement of appropriate drug supply (i.e., manufacture of intravenous drug product), and preparing for engagement with regulatory authorities.

Junshi Biosciences, of Shanghai, said its proposed A-share listing has been approved by the listing committee of the Shanghai Stock Exchange Star Market. The listing is subject to registration approval by the China Securities Regulatory Commission. Junshi said it has 21 candidates in its R&D pipeline for treating cancer, metabolic diseases, autoimmune diseases and neurologic diseases.

Kleo Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New Haven, Conn., said it will collaborate with South Korea’s Green Cross Labcell to develop COVID-19 treatments. Kleo’s platform is designed to develop synthetic bifunctional molecules to redirect antibodies and keep them from binding on the virus to human cells. Green Cross focuses on NK cell and stem cell therapeutics.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co., of San Diego, said it is providing Giapreza (angiotensin II) for emergency use in patients with septic shock due to COVID-19 at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London and at Royal Surrey County Hospital, Guildford, U.K. Giapreza was recently approved by the European Commission but is not yet commercially available in Europe. According to English law, authorized medicines can be made available prior to commercial availability in order to fulfill special patient needs. In December 2017, Giapreza was approved by the FDA as a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. In August 2019, it was approved by the European Commission to treat refractory hypotension in adults with septic or other distributive shock who remain hypotensive despite adequate volume restitution and application of catecholamines and other available vasopressor therapies. Giapreza mimics the body’s endogenous angiotensin II peptide, which is central to the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system, which regulates blood pressure.

Macromoltek Inc., of Austin, Texas, said its computational de novo design capability is speeding up the development of human monoclonal antibodies for the potential treatment of COVID-19. The platform generates de novo antibody designs using an automated process of structural modeling and machine learning.

Mateon Therapeutics Inc., of Agoura Hills, Calif., said it delivered testing results to Golden Mountain Partners (GMP) confirming the applicability of OT-101 for treating COVID-19. OT-101 exhibited activity against both COVID-19 and SARS with a safety index of >500, the company said. Mateon also said it submitted an IND to the FDA. The mechanism of action for OT-101 against COVID-19 includes inhibiting cellular binding, inhibiting viral replication and suppressing viral-induced pneumonia.

Medincell SA, of Montpellier, France, said researchers at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, published a study showing that antiparasitic drug ivermectin can kill coronavirus in a laboratory setting in under 48 hours. A single treatment is able to effect roughly 5,000-fold reduction in virus at 48 hours in cell culture, the company said. Medincell has launched a research initiative on a long-acting injectable formulation of ivermectin for possible use in COVID-19 management.

Modalis Therapeutics Co., of Tokyo, licensed intellectual property from Editas Medicine Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., allowing Modalis to develop its epigenetic gene modulation technology, CRISPR-GNDM (Guide Nucleotide Directed Modulation), to treat patients with serious genetic disorders. Financial terms of the deal were weren't disclosed.

Myovant Sciences GmbH, of Basel, Switzerland, and Gedeon Richter plc, of Budapest, Hungary, signed an exclusive license agreement for Gedeon to commercialize the relugolix combination tablet (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1 mg and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) for uterine fibroids and endometriosis in Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States including Russia, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand. Myovant will receive an up-front payment of $40 million and is eligible to receive up to $40 million in regulatory milestones and $107.5 million in sales-related milestones, and tiered royalties on net sales following regulatory approval. Myovant retains all rights to the relugolix combination tablet in the U.S., as well as rights to relugolix in other therapeutic areas outside of women’s health. Myovant will continue to lead the global development of the tablet. Gedeon will be responsible for local clinical development, manufacturing and all commercialization for its territories. Myovant has also granted Gedeon an option to collaborate on the tablet for future indications in women’s health other than fertility.

Noxopharm Co., of New South Wales, Australia, said it identified a clinical trial opportunity that could help reduce the mortality rate of COVID-19. Preclinical research from the Hudson Institute of Medical Research in Melbourne found the active ingredient in Noxopharm’s Veyonda, idronoxil, inhibits a range of cytokines, including interleukin-6 (IL-6), that are involved in cytokine response syndrome. Cytokine storm is associated with an excessive and abnormal inflammatory response and is believed to be responsible for most deaths in patients with COVID-19 infection. Noxopharm said it will pursue a clinical study to evaluate the use of idronoxil in patients considered to be at risk of developing COVID-19-associated acute respiratory distress syndrome and multi-organ failure.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Mississauga, Ontario, said its wholly owned subsidiary, Nuvo Pharmaceuticals DAC, has received notice from Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has approved Cabpirin combination tablets, pairing the potassium-competitive acid blocker vonoprazan fumarate and low-dose aspirin, which will be co-promoted in Japan by Takeda and its co-promotion partner Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo. Takeda holds a nonexclusive license to Nuvo Ireland's Japanese patent, which covers the Cabpirin formulation. The approval triggers a $2 million milestone payment from Takeda to Nuvo Ireland, which expects receiving the payment no later than May 29, 2020.

Oncology Pharma Inc. and Kalos Therapeutics Inc., both of San Francisco, said they amended terms of their collaboration exploring potential COVID-19 treatments by proposing they investigate Kalos’ lead drug, KTH-222 (alone and/or in combination with anti-viral drugs), as part of monitoring viral loads in cancer patients infected with COVID-19 or in undiagnosed but symptomatic patients. In 2019, Kalos signed a letter of intent with Oncology for worldwide license and co-development of KTH-222. The agreement centered on KTH-222 as a monotherapy and/or in combination with antiviral drugs or therapies approved by the FDA and/or the appropriate regulatory agencies.

Oncosec Medical Inc., of Pennington, N.J., said Providence Cancer Institute, part of Providence St. Joseph Health, will evaluate Oncosec’s DNA-encodable vaccine, CORVax12, which is designed to act as a prophylactic vaccine to address COVID-19. CORVax1 combines Tavo (plasmid IL-12) with a DNA-encodable version of the spike, or “S,” glycoprotein, a component of the SARS-CoV-2 virus developed at the NIH. Previous vaccine efforts against coronaviruses, including SARS, focused on the spike glycoprotein, which facilitates interaction with the host cell through binding to the ACE2 receptor.

Onxeo SA, of Paris, said it entered agreements with Acrotech Biopharma LL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., of Hyderabad, India, which extend Acrotech’s rights to belinostat to all territories not previously covered under the companies’ prior agreement. Onxeo will receive a one-time payment of $6.6 million from Acrotech. Belinostat is currently marketed in the U.S. under the name Beleodaq for second-line treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Ostrich Pharma USA, of Cambridge, Mass., has developed ostrich antibodies that bind to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Antibodies from the first 10 ostriches that were vaccinated have been used in masks, nasal drops and candies for use in Japan. The company is making plans for producing and deploying the antibodies in the U.S.

Investigators at Osaka University have shown that the developmental protein repulsive guidance molecule A (RGMa) regulates neuronal differentiation and survival during brain development. In the adult central nervous system, RGMa is considered a negative factor for neuronal recovery in neurodegenerative disorders and injuries, but its precise function in the normal adult brain remained unknown. The researchers demonstrated that RGMa was expressed in the adult hippocampus and provided evidence that RGMa signaling suppressed adult neurogenesis in mice. Knockdown of RGMa increased survival of newborn neurons in the hippocampus, though they did not integrate into neuronal circuits properly. The authors concluded that “these findings present a function for RGMa in the adult brain and add to the intricate molecular network that regulates adult brain plasticity.” Their paper appeared in the April 2, 2020, issue of Stem Cell Reports.

Persephone Biosciences Inc., of San Diego, said it is developing an immune-boosting microbiome therapeutic to help prevent and fight the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) as well as a potential stool-based diagnostic designed to help predict which patients are at highest risk for developing severe complications and mortality from COVID-19. The company said its therapeutic is envisioned to be used to prevent infection, taken at the onset of symptoms or with a vaccine or antiviral drug to mount an effective immune response with long-lasting immunity and boost the immune system of those exposed to the virus as is the case with first responders. That may promote rapid elimination of the virus, preventing the life-threatening symptoms that occur with extreme COVID-19 cases.

Primmune Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego, said it has selected PRTX-007 as its lead clinical development candidate for SARS-CoV-2 and for oncology indications. PRTX-007 is an oral small molecule that specifically activates Toll-like receptor 7, which drives the innate immune system's primary response to viral infections, the company said. It was derived from Primmune's extensive discovery program and has demonstrated sustained dose-dependent innate immune induction in vivo without the production of inflammatory cytokines, such as interleukin-6 or tumor necrosis factor-alpha.

Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd., of Songdo, South Korea, formed a strategic partnership with Daejeon, South Korea-based Pharmabcine Inc. for the development and manufacturing of PMC-402, a fully human agonistic IgG targeting TIE2, for oncology and neovascular disorders. According to Pharmabcine, PMC-402 is expected to enhance the delivery of immune cells and cancer therapeutics to treat tumor cells via active normalization of leaky blood vessels. The partners plan to test the candidate's safety and to initiate a phase I trial by 2021.

Sanbio Co Ltd., of Tokyo, and Ocumension Ltd., of Hong Kong, are collaborating to develop Sanbio’s mesenchymal stem cell medicines with an initial focus on SB-623 cells in retinitis pigmentosa and dry age-related macular degeneration and MSC-2 cells in optic neuritis. Ocumension will pay for the first $6 million of preclinical and manufacturing development, and the companies will split the remaining preclinical and manufacturing costs equally. Ocumension will have rights to sell the drugs in greater China, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Sanbio is eligible for milestone payments of up to $71 million and tiered royalties from the single digits to the low teens.

Seneca Biopharma Inc., of Germantown, Md., said it completed its cell manufacturing facility in Suzhou, China, that will be used to manufacture NSI-566, its lead stem cell therapy, for clinical trials within China, including a non-GCP-compliant phase II trial currently underway for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke in Beijing.

Shenogen Pharma Group Ltd., of Beijing, formed an exclusive collaboration and licensing agreement with Shanghai Bioardis Co. Ltd., of Shanghai, and Bioardis LLC, of San Diego, for the development and commercialization of Bioardis' fibroblast growth factor receptor 4 (FGFR4) kinase inhibitor, BIO-1262, either as a monotherapy or combination therapy in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Bioardis will retain all rights to the licensed product in the rest of the world. The candidate, also known as SNG-203, is being evaluated as a potential new treatment for hepatocellular carcinoma and other solid tumors positive for FGFR4 and klotho beta expression

Sirona Biochem Corp., of Vancouver, British Columbia, said its French subsidiary lab, Tfchem, has initiated an antiviral program to produce potential new antiviral agents to assist in combating COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. After two months of extensive research, Tfchem scientists have determined that its platform technology can be applied to develop new antiviral compounds. Work on the program has begun with a goal to produce new therapies in three current antiviral categories: neuraminidase inhibitors, nucleoside analogues and iminosugars. Those categories are all glycosides with a carbohydrate core and therefore suitable for application of the technology, the company noted.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego, established an agreement with the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston for preclinical testing of Sorrento’s COVID-19 therapeutic product candidates. In other news, Sorrento said it initiated the next phase of its collaboration with Celularity Inc., of Warren, N.J., which said the FDA cleared the IND for use of its CYNK-001 in adults with COVID-19. Celularity also announced that it will immediately commence a phase I/II study including up to 86 patients with COVID-19. Celularity is preparing to launch CYNK-001 manufacturing at its new purpose-built cGMP/cGTP manufacturing facility in Florham Park, N.J., and Sorrento will make available to Celularity current existing capacity in Sorrento’s cGMP cell therapy manufacturing facilities in San Diego. The addition of Sorrento’s cGMP cell therapy manufacturing capacity is expected to facilitate rapid scale-up and sustained production, the companies said.

Sosei Heptares, part of Sosei Group Corp., of Tokyo, and software company Discngine entered a deal for the former to use Discngine’s 3decision software as part of a structural GPCR chemogenomics platform. Sosei Heptares will use 3decision to merge the public Protein Data Bank structures with internal unpublished GPCR structures used for structure-based drug discovery. The knowledge will directly benefit the internal Structure-Based Drug Design projects and help to further reinforce Sosei Heptares’ strong expertise in GPCR structural cheminformatics, Sosei Heptares said.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan, and the Proteo-Science Center at Ehime University said the preclinical development project for a new malaria transmission-blocking vaccine (TBV), which the two organizations are jointly conducting with the nonprofit Path in the U.S., has been awarded a grant from the Global Health Innovative Technology Fund. The candidate Plasmodium falciparum (malaria) vaccine incorporates an optimized immunogen, Pfs230D1+ discovered by Ehime University and Path, and was formulated with Sumitomo’s TLR7 adjuvant (DSP-0546E). It could block parasite transmission from human to mosquito, the parties believe. When launched, the formulation could be a transformational tool as the world’s first malaria TBV to aid the elimination of malaria, they said.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., of Novato, Calif., granted a nonexclusive license to its HeLa producer cell line platform for large commercial-scale AAV-based gene therapy product manufacturing to Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo. Daiichi also gains access to Ultragenyx's HEK293 transient transfection system for AAV manufacturing. Ultragenyx will receive $125 million up front and Daiichi Sankyo is making a $75 million equity investment in the company at a price of approximately $60 per share. Ultragenyx is eligible for another $25 million upon completion of the technology transfer and single-digit royalties on net sales of products manufactured using either system.

The University Hospitals (UH) network in Cleveland said it will lead a clinical trial that involves the administration of an investigational drug, ARMS-I, to its caregivers working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The trial, called the ARMS-I COVID Study, is designed to assess whether the drug helps prevent airborne transmission of coronavirus and whether it reduces the symptoms of health care providers who have tested positive for the virus. The study will be conducted by the UH Clinical Research Center. In laboratory studies, ARMS-I has been shown to kill enveloped viruses such as COVID-19.

Vaxart Inc., of South San Francisco, said it had produced five COVID-19 vaccine candidates for testing in its preclinical models. Each of the COVID-19 vaccine constructs is based on a different coronavirus antigen combination, and Vaxart expects to advance the best performing vaccine to manufacturing for clinical trials. A phase I study could start in the second half of 2020.

VBI Vaccines Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said it is collaborating with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), Canada’s largest federal research and development organization, to develop a pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate targeting COVID-19, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS). VBI will use its enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology and, based on past clinical experience with the eVLP platform, said it expects it will be possible to develop a multivalent eVLP vaccine candidate, co-expressing SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV spike proteins on the same particle. The collaboration will combine VBI’s viral vaccine expertise, eVLP technology platform, and coronavirus antigens with the NRC’s COVID-19 antigens and assay development capabilities to identify the most immunogenic vaccine candidate for further development.

Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco, and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said they expanded their broad multitarget collaboration for the development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics for infectious diseases, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease COVID-19. The expansion includes up to three additional targets focused on host factors for SARS-CoV-2, including ACE2 and TMPRSS2, both of which are considered critical for viral entry, with the potential for an additional host target to emerge from Vir’s functional genomics work. Under the amended agreement, in addition to leading development of selected development candidates, Vir will lead commercialization of any products emerging from the collaboration that gain regulatory approval. At clinical proof of concept, Alnylam will have an option to share equally in any profits and losses associated with the development and commercialization of each coronavirus program. Alternatively, Alnylam may elect to earn development and commercialization milestones and royalties on net sales of any products resulting from the collaboration in amounts agreed upon for each coronavirus program. Those additional targets expand the companies’ collaboration and license agreement announced in 2017, and the subsequent amendment to that agreement announced in March, to now develop siRNAs for up to nine infectious disease targets in total, including hepatitis B virus in the Vir-2218 (ALN-HBV02) program currently in phase I/II studies.

Viscient Biosciences Inc., of San Diego, which focuses on using 3D bioprinting technology to displace the use of animal models in pharma research, said it – or a sister company to be funded and launched shortly using the same technology – will use 3D bioprinting to create lung tissue to support viral infectivity research and search for an effective therapy against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus which causes COVID-19. Using the paradigm developed for liver as well as previous work in lung tissue, 3D-bioprinted and other 3D tissue models made with lung cells, including a patient's own cells, are expected to be used as a "clinical trial in a dish," helping test potential COVID-19 therapies quickly and with highly accurate biology. Previous research has already shown that 3D human lung tissue better models viral infectivity compared to regular cell culture, Viscient said.

Voltron Therapeutics Inc., of New York, signed a sponsored research agreement with the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC) of the Massachusetts General Hospital. The goal of the collaboration is to co-develop a new vaccine designed to protect patients at risk of COVID-19 infection, leveraging the self-assembling vaccine platform developed by the VIC and licensed exclusively to Voltron. Halovax, a subsidiary of Voltron, will spearhead the development.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc., of Warrington, Pa., said it entered a binding term sheet with Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings (HK) Ltd., of Hong Kong, in which Lee's will provide project financing for the continued development of Windtree’s lead acute pulmonary product candidate, Aerosurf, for the treatment of preterm infants with respiratory distress syndrome. The financing will fund the Aerosurf phase IIb bridge study which, if successful, is intended to transition the product into a phase III-ready clinical product development. The terms sheet calls for Lee’s to make nonrefundable payments to Windtree during the period from April 1 through Sept. 1. The parties have agreed that they will negotiate in good faith the terms of a definitive agreement prior to Sept. 30, which will also set forth additional semiannual nonrefundable payments to fund continued development subsequent to Sept. 30. Windtree has agreed to repay 125% of the amounts funded by Lee's for the development of Aerosurf out of proceeds received from all revenue amounts and payments received by the company for any sale, divestiture, license or other development and/or commercialization of the KL4 surfactant/Aerosurf patent portfolio with certain exclusions.