Regulatory actions for April 7, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Gnomegen LLC, of San Diego
|Gnomegen COVID-19 RT-Digital PCR Detection Ki
|In vitro diagnostic; runs on Thermo Fisher Scientific's Applied Biosystems Quantstudio 3D Digital PCR system
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from the SARS-CoV-2 virus in nasal, nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swab specimens; only authorized for use by CLIA-certified laboratories
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Motus GI Holdings Inc., of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|Gen2 Pure-Vu system
|Device integrates with standard and slim colonoscopes to irrigate the colon and evacuate debris
|Helps facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure
|Received approval from the Israeli Ministry of Health, Medical Device Division to initiate commercial sales
|Nitiloop Ltd., of Herzelia, Israel
|Novacross CTO Microcatheter
|Based on a nitinol scaffold; enables 0.014" guidewire support and centering
|Facilitates the intraluminal placement of conventional and steerable guidewires beyond stenotic lesions, including chronic total occlusions (CTO), prior to percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty or stent intervention
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Orthosensor Inc., of Dania Beach, Fla.
|Verasense
|Single-use intelligent sensor for use with the the Zimmer Biomet Persona Knee implant system
|Measures tibial coronal alignment and quantifies soft-tissue balance
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
Notes
