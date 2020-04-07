Other news to note for April 7, 2020

Almac Clinical Technologies, a Souderton Pa.-based member of the Almac Group, reported the expedited deployment and support of multiple interactive response technology solutions in support of COVID-19 treatments. Several clinical trial sponsors have turned to Almac to support expedited pathways to emergency clinical trials designed to investigate the efficacy of investigational medicinal products to reduce the impact of the novel COVID-19.

Allurion Technologies, of Natick, Mass., reported the premarket approval submission of its Elipse gastric balloon. The company previously announced the successful completion of its pivotal study and the hiring of key personnel who will be leading the anticipated U.S. market launch.

Beam Therapeutics licensed rights to use Sirion Biotech’s Lentiboost for use in their CAR T cell products. Under the terms of this agreement, Sirion agreed to provide Beam with nonexclusive access to its proprietary lentiviral transduction enhancer Lentiboost for clinical development and commercialization of Beam’s portfolio of CAR T programs. Sirion will be entitled to undisclosed upfront and milestone payments and is eligible to receive royalties on future product net sales plus license fees tied to commercial success.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., of Hercules, Calif., is launching a blood-based immunoassay kit to identify antibodies to the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the virus associated with COVID-19.

Biotricity Inc., of Redwood City, Calif., said that its Bioflux units are designed for QT interval analysis, a section of the ECG, to identify serious risks like QT prolongation. QT is becoming an important factor for COVID-19 patients, as some of the drugs being used can cause QT prolongation as a side effect, leading to sudden cardiac death.

Swedish firm Getinge AB reported another ramp-up in production capacity, to 26,000 ventilators in 2020.

Imaginab Inc., an Inglewood, Calif.-based clinical stage immuno-oncology imaging company, and Vancouver, British Columbia-based Artms Products Inc., which develops technologies which enable the production of diagnostic imaging isotopes, have entered a multiyear, nonexclusive partnership to explore a novel radiochemistry manufacture of Imaginab's lead asset 89Zr CD8 Immunopet.

Invitae, of San Francisco, unveiled tools to help obstetrician/gynecologists, oncologists, genetic counselors and other clinicians who order genetic tests via telemedicine for women and couples early in pregnancy and for patients with cancer.

Ivwatch LLC, of Newport News, Va., said that Columbus, Ohio-based The Janz Corp. now can offer exclusive distribution of the Ivwatch technology to the government.

James Fisher & Sons plc, of Barrow-in-Furness, U.K., reported that its JFD subsidiary has developed a new ventilator system to support critically ill patients battling COVID-19. The Invicto ventilator has been fully developed and tested in-house and is ready for full-scale production and global distribution.

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Medipines Corp. said its new FDA-cleared, portable gas exchange monitor, Medipines AGM100, is being used to triage and assess COVID-19 patients.

San Diego-based Mesa Biotech Inc. is shipping 10,000 of its Accula SARS-CoV-2 tests this week for 30-minute rapid molecular point-of-care diagnosis of COVID-19.

Mirion Technologies Inc., of San Ramon, Calif., reported that its Mirion Technologies Dosimetry Services Division has acquired Auswertungsstelle für Strahlendosimeter (AWST) from Helmholtz Zentrum München, the German research center for environmental health. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., of Neve Ilan, Israel, and Qure.ai, of Mumbai, India, are collaborating to integrate Qure.ai’s diagnostics solution into Nanox’s cloud-based software platform, Nanox.Cloud.

Oklahoma State University reported that its Stillwater campus and OSU Medicine in Tulsa have partnered to set up a COVID-19 testing lab, which is already processing COVID-19 samples. When fully operational, the lab will be able to analyze more than 2,000 specimens a day.

Oxford Gene Technology Ltd., a Sysmex Group company located in Yamtom, U.K., reported the addition of accurate detection capabilities for translocations and difficult-to-sequence partial tandem duplications in its Mypanel Sureseq next-generation sequencing panels.

Santa Monica, Calif.-based Parallax Health Sciences Inc. has contracted with Cure Pharmaceutical Holding Corp., of Oxnard, Calif., to distribute Curefilm D for medical and critical services works. The supplement provides a weekly dose of vitamin D, which has been shown to boost immune response.

Rapid Medical Ltd., of Yokneam, Israel, reported that it has completed enrollment in its TIGER (Treatment with Intent to Generate Reperfusion) clinical trial ahead of schedule. The U.S.-based, multicenter study is evaluating the Tigertriever thrombectomy device for the acute treatment of ischemic stroke. The study results will be used to support a 510(k) submission to the U.S. FDA.

United Global Alliance, headquartered in Washington, is partnering with Singapore-based Acumen Research laboratories Ptd. Ltd. to distribute the latter’s Acu-Corona 2.0 test kit and supply it to international governments and health care organizations.

Xerox Holdings Corp., of Norwalk, Conn., is teaming up with Vortran Medical Technology Inc., of Sacramento, Calif., to mass produce Vortran’s GO2vent ventilator and related airway pressure monitor. The companies plan to scale up production from about 40,000 ventilators in April to between 150,000 and 200,000 a month by June.