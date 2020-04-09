Other news to note for April 9, 2020

Hercules, Calif.-based Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. acquired Celsee Inc., an Ann Arbor, Mich.-based company that offers instruments and consumables for the isolation, detection and analysis of single cells. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Bio-Rad will discuss the acquisition in more detail during its first-quarter 2020 financial results conference call.

The Center for Medical Interoperability, of Nashville, Tenn., reported the availability of a specification and remote testing service that will help improve semantic interoperability for ventilators. Implementations conformant to the new specification will make it easier for providers to capture data across an organization to improve management and monitoring of COVID-19 patients and others with respiratory failure. Normalized and trusted ventilator data also will allow investigators to evaluate and share interventions across organizations.

Eclipse Automation Inc., of Cambridge, Ontario, reported an agreement with Harmontronics Automation of Suzhou, China, to manufacture, sell, distribute, service, commission and modify the Harmontronics fully automated N95 Vertical Flat-Fold Respirator Mask Production Line system throughout North America.

Electrocore Inc., of Basking Ridge, N.J., said that England’s National Health Service has exercised its option to extend the Innovation and Technology Payment Program for the use of Gammacore in the treatment of cluster headache in adults. The extension will run through September, and via this program, which started in April 2019, Gammacore will continue to be reimbursed for those patients in England who suffer from cluster headache and respond to its therapy.

Glaukos Corp., of San Clemente, Calif., reiterated that it has withdrawn its previously announced first quarter and annual guidance for 2020, which was issued Feb. 27.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, of Burlington, N.C., and Ciox Health, an Alpharetta, Ga.-based organization that is focused on health information management, reported an agreement to collaborate on a comprehensive U.S.-based COVID-19 patient data registry. This registry will house curated, HIPAA-compliant de-identified datasets to expedite clinical research and analyses related to COVID-19. This patient data registry is expected to enable researchers to better understand and characterize COVID-19 diagnoses and treatments and generate insights that will aid ongoing and future pandemic preparedness and prevention efforts.

Lantheus Holdings Inc., of North Billerica, Mass., the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., has withdrawn its 2020 financial guidance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Preliminary, unaudited results for the first quarter showed a decline in procedure volumes in March, following better than expected business in the first two months of the year.

Markforged Inc., of Watertown, Mass., and Neurophotometrics Ltd., of Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., are teaming up to produce Fiberflex Rayon, a 3D-printed nasopharyngeal swab for us in tests for COVID-19. The companies are currently producing 10,000 swabs a day, with plans to scale to 100,000 a day.

Dublin-based Medtronic plc has received FDA emergency use authorization for the Puritan Bennett 560 ventilator and expects to make units in the U.S. starting next month. The company anticipates producing more than 400 ventilators per week by the end of April, rising to more than 700 per week by the end of May and more than 1,000 by the end of June.

Micron Solutions Inc., of Fitchburg, Mass., reported that it has filed a Form 15 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, voluntarily deregistering its common stock and suspending reporting obligations to the SEC. A filing to delist the common stock took effect April 6, 2020, and the company’s shares are now quoted on the OTCQB under the symbol MICR.

Nevro Corp., of Redwood City, Calif., reported that it received a ruling in its favor in its patent litigation against Boston Scientific Corp., of Marlborough Mass., in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. The court reversed the district court's indefiniteness rulings, reinstating Nevro's asserted patent claims covering methods and systems for delivering spinal cord stimulation therapy at high frequencies.

Phoenix-based No Borders Inc. reported that it secured U.S. FDA registration as a medical device importer.

Orthofix Medical Inc., of Lewisville, Texas, withdrew its 2020 financial guidance, due to COVID-19 and the slowdown in elective procedures.

Hong Kong-based Phase Scientific International Ltd. reported the global launch of its Phasify Viral RNA extraction kit to aid in detecting and controlling COVID-19.

Quest International Inc., of Irvine, Calif., has ramped up its ISO 13485-certified infrastructure and shifted team members to focus on the repair and remediation of ventilators and other breathing devices, due to COVID-19.