Regulatory action for April 9, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Abbott Laboratories of Abbott Park, Ill.
|Triclip
|Transcatheter tricuspid valve repair system
|Nonsurgical treatment for people with tricuspid regurgitation
|Received the CE mark
|Cipla Ltd., of Mumbai
|Albuterol inhaler
|Generic of Proventil HFA (albuterol sulfate) metered dose inhaler, 90 mcg/Inhalation
|Treatment or prevention of bronchospasm in patients four years of age and older
|Received approval from the U.S. FDA
|Diacarta Inc., of Richmond, Calif.
|Quantivirus PCR diagnostic test
|Real-time quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR assay for use on Applied Biosystems 7500 and Quantstudio 5; produces results within 2 hours following RNA extraction
|Detects the N, Orf1ab and E genes of SARS-CoV-2 in nasopharyngeal swabs, oropharyngeal swabs and sputum samples
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|DNAe Group Holdings Ltd., of London
|Lidia-SEQ
|Direct-from-specimen platform that performs genomic analysis on a microchip
|Tests for bloodstream infections and antimicrobial resistance to identify infections that can lead to sepsis
|Received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA
|Vapotherm Inc., of Exeter, N.H.
|Oxygen Assist Module
|Algorithm-based module for use with most versions of Vapotherm's Precision Flow systems
|Maintains oxygen saturation in target range
|Received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA
|Silk Medical Aesthetics Inc., of Boston
|Injectable form of Evolved By Nature's Activated Silk
|Silk-based dermal filler
|For use in the nasolabial fold of the face for volume correction
|Received investigational device exemption from the U.S. FDA to initiate a human clinical trial
