Other news to note for April 10, 2020

10x Genomics, of Pleasanton, Calif., is withdrawing its previously announced annual revenue guidance for 2020, which was issued on Feb. 18, due to COVID-19.

St. Paul, Minn.-based 3M Co. filed legal action in a federal court in New York against Performance Supply LLC, alleging illegal price gouging and deceptive trade practices in the sales of N95 respirators. The New Jersey-based defendant, which allegedly falsely claimed a business affiliation with 3M, offered to sell $45 million in N95 respirators to New York City officials at prices 500%-600% over list price. The complaint seeks injunctive relief to require Performance Supply LLC to cease its activities and requests damages. 3M has promised that any damages recovered will be donated to COVID-19-related nonprofit organizations.

Biocept Inc., of San Diego, has verified a COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test and plans to begin accepting physician-ordered testing requests for processing beginning April 15.

Anaheim, Calif.-based Biocorrx Inc., which focuses on solutions for treating substance use disorders, is offering free access to the Uncraverx App for a limited time. Individuals can download the app online at www.myuncraverx.com or through the Android or iOS app store. The app includes cardio, strength training, endurance fitness classes that cover a range of fitness styles, nutrition advice and lifestyle support. It also offers tools to track calorie intake and expenditure, overall physical activity and distance tracking.

Care Access Research, of Boston, launched the COVID-19 Clinical Trials Alliance to connect sites, sponsors and contract research organizations to accelerate COVID-19 trials required for U.S. FDA approval of vaccines, drugs and diagnostics.

New York-based Ceros Inc. has unveiled Ceros Gives, an initiative to support organizations in the fight against COVID-19. Ceros Gives supports organizations carrying out COVID-19 relief efforts during this time through free access to the Ceros platform and ecosystem.

Montreal-based École de Technologie Supérieure, the Centre Hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal and the Centre Intégré Universitaire de Santé et de Services Sociaux du Nord-de-l’île-de-Montréal have launched a network to provide 3D printing of medical and nonmedical equipment needed by health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The team is creating prototypes and printing supplies, including face masks, swabs, adaptors for protective mask filters and connections to respirators, as well as protective surgical tents.

Minneapolis-based Foxo Bioscience, formerly known as Life Epigenetics, is collaborating with Van Andel Institute, of Grand Rapids, Mich., to identify target regions of the mouse methylome and fund the production of a mouse DNA methylation array using technology provided by Illumina Inc., of San Diego. The array will enable scientists to more broadly explore epigenetics in their research.

St. Louis-based Lumeris Inc. has launched its Virtual Care Access Package, an open-source COVID-19 predictive analytics tool to help payers and providers prevent unplanned hospitalizations during the COVID-19 crisis.

Masimo Corp., of Irvine, Calif., reported the full market release of its Masimo Safetynet, a scalable cloud-based patient management solution to assist COVID-19 response efforts. The secure telehealth system combines tetherless pulse oximetry with a remote data capture, patient surveillance and care flow platform.

Savantx Inc., of Jackson Hole, Wyo., has deployed a no-cost, artificial intelligence-enabled web application to help scientists and health care professionals search, analyze and visualize the COVID-19 Open Research Dataset to gain insights into hidden relationships within the dataset and advance understanding of the pandemic.