Regulatory action for April 13, 2020

Company Product Description Indication Status
Arch Therapeutics, Inc., of Framingham, Mass. AC5 Topical Hemostat Hemostatic wound dressing Controls bleeding in skin wounds in both out- and in-patient settings Received the CE mark
Cytosorbents Corp., of Monmouth Junction, N.J. Cytosorb Blood purification technology Treats cytokine storm and deadly inflammation in critically ill and cardiac surgery patients U.S. FDA granted emergency use authorization for use in patients with COVID-19 infection

