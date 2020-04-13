Regulatory action for April 13, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Arch Therapeutics, Inc., of Framingham, Mass.
|AC5 Topical Hemostat
|Hemostatic wound dressing
|Controls bleeding in skin wounds in both out- and in-patient settings
|Received the CE mark
|Cytosorbents Corp., of Monmouth Junction, N.J.
|Cytosorb
|Blood purification technology
|Treats cytokine storm and deadly inflammation in critically ill and cardiac surgery patients
|U.S. FDA granted emergency use authorization for use in patients with COVID-19 infection
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.