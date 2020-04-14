Regulatory action for April 14, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Advanced Sterilization Products Inc., of Irvine, Calif.
|Sterrad
|Hydrogen peroxide vapor-based sterilization system
|Decontaminates compatible N95 respirators, allowing them to be reused twice after initial use
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc., of Irvine, Calif.
|Next-generation rechargeable implantable neurostimulator for its r-SNM system
|Decreases the recharge interval of its implantable sacral neuromodulation device to once a month
|Treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction
|Received U.S. FDA approval under a premarket approval supplement
|Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), of Franklin Lakes, N.J.
|BD SARS-CoV-2 Reagent Kit for BD Max system
|Molecular diagnostic test that runs on the BD Max system; returns results in 2-3 hours
|Qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in nasal, nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swab samples
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), of Franklin Lakes, N.J.
|BD SARS-CoV-2 Reagent Kit for BD Max system
|Molecular diagnostic test that runs on the BD Max system; returns results in 2-3 hours
|For use in diagnosing COVID-19
|Received the CE mark
|Intact Vascular Inc., of Wayne, Pa.
|Tack endovascular system (4F)
|Metal implant
|For precision dissection repair in the mid/distal popliteal, tibial and/or peroneal arteries (below-the-knee post-angioplasty dissection repair)
|Received U.S. FDA approval
|The Learning Corp, of Newton, Mass.
|Speech Therapy (ST) App
|Digital therapeutic
|Provides accessible cognitive, speech and language therapy to stroke patients
|Received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA
|Mobidiag Ltd., of Espoo, Finland
|Amplidiag COVID-19 assay
|Molecular diagnostic test; runs on Mobidiag's Amplidiag Easy platform, which can process 48 samples in less than 3 hours
|For the qualitative determination of SARS-CoV-2 (orf1ab and N genes) from nasopharyngeal swabs
|Received emergency use authorization in Finland
|Spectral Medical Inc., of Toronto
|PMX cartridge
|Hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream
|Treatment for septic shock
|U.S. FDA approved a supplemental investigational device exemption for use in patients with COVID-19
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.