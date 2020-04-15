Regulatory action for April 15, 2020

Chembio Diagnostic Systems Inc., of Medford, N.Y.

DPP COVID-19 IgM/IgG system

Serological, point-of-care test that provides results within 15 minutes; for use on Chembio's Micro Reader 1 and Micro Reader 2 analyzers

Qualitative detection and differentiation of IgM and IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in serum, plasma (EDTA or lithium heparin), venous whole blood, or fingerstick whole blood; for use by CLIA-certified laboratories

Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA