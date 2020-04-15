Regulatory action for April 15, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Behold.ai Technologies Ltd., of London
|Red dot
|Artificial intelligence algorithm
|For radiology triage; alerts radiologists of collapsed lung (pneumothorax) as soon as chest X-ray image is captured
|Received CE mark approval
|Chembio Diagnostic Systems Inc., of Medford, N.Y.
|DPP COVID-19 IgM/IgG system
|Serological, point-of-care test that provides results within 15 minutes; for use on Chembio's Micro Reader 1 and Micro Reader 2 analyzers
|Qualitative detection and differentiation of IgM and IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in serum, plasma (EDTA or lithium heparin), venous whole blood, or fingerstick whole blood; for use by CLIA-certified laboratories
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Nova Biomedical Corp., of Waltham, Mass.
|Stat Profile Prime Plus analyzer system
|Includes blood gas analyzer and sensor cartridges
|For quantitative determination of
hematocrit, oxygen saturation, total hemoglobin, oxyhemoglobin, carboxyhemoglobin,
methemoglobin, and deoxyhemoglobin in heparinized arterial and venous whole blood
|Received expanded 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for point-of-care use
|Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc., of Raritan, N.J.
|Vitros Immunodiagnostic Products Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Total Reagent Pack
|Serology total antibody test; runs on the Vitros XT 7600 integrated system, Vitros 3600 immunodiagnostic system and Vitros 5600 integrated system
|Qualitative detection of total antibodies (including IgG and IgM) to SARS-CoV-2 in human serum and plasma (K2 EDTA) specimens; for use by CLIA-certified laboratories
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
