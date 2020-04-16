BioWorld - Friday, April 17, 2020

In the clinic for April 16, 2020

April 16, 2020
Company Product Description Indication Status
Agendia Inc., of Irvine, Calif. Blueprint 80-gene molecular subtyping assay Genomic profiling for early stage breast cancer patients Translational Cancer published long-term analytical performance characteristics of the Blueprint assay; demonstrated that over a 3 year period, the Blueprint assay was highly precise and reproducible with correlations above 98% for reported numerical indices and 99% concordance for reported subtype categories
Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech Co. Ltd., of Huzhou, China COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette Solid phase immunochromatographic assay Qualitative and differential detection of IgG and IgM antibodies to COVID-19 in human whole blood, serum or plasma Data validating the accuracy, specificity and performance of the antibody rapid test was published in Infection Ecology & Epidemiology; study included 29 COVID-19 positive cases confirmed by PCR and 124 healthy donors; demonstrated an overall specificity of 100% and 99.2% for IgM and IgG, respectively; 69% of samples from PCR-confirmed COVID-19 patients tested IgM positive, and 93.1% tested IgG positive

