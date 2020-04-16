In the clinic for April 16, 2020

Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech Co. Ltd., of Huzhou, China

COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette

Solid phase immunochromatographic assay

Qualitative and differential detection of IgG and IgM antibodies to COVID-19 in human whole blood, serum or plasma

Data validating the accuracy, specificity and performance of the antibody rapid test was published in Infection Ecology & Epidemiology; study included 29 COVID-19 positive cases confirmed by PCR and 124 healthy donors; demonstrated an overall specificity of 100% and 99.2% for IgM and IgG, respectively; 69% of samples from PCR-confirmed COVID-19 patients tested IgM positive, and 93.1% tested IgG positive