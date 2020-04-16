In the clinic for April 16, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Agendia Inc., of Irvine, Calif.
|Blueprint
|80-gene molecular subtyping assay
|Genomic profiling for early stage breast cancer patients
|Translational Cancer published long-term analytical performance characteristics of the Blueprint assay; demonstrated that over a 3 year period, the Blueprint assay was highly precise and reproducible with correlations above 98% for reported numerical indices and 99% concordance for reported subtype categories
|Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech Co. Ltd., of Huzhou, China
|COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette
|Solid phase immunochromatographic assay
|Qualitative and differential detection of IgG and IgM antibodies to COVID-19 in human whole blood, serum or plasma
|Data validating the accuracy, specificity and performance of the antibody rapid test was published in Infection Ecology & Epidemiology; study included 29 COVID-19 positive cases confirmed by PCR and 124 healthy donors; demonstrated an overall specificity of 100% and 99.2% for IgM and IgG, respectively; 69% of samples from PCR-confirmed COVID-19 patients tested IgM positive, and 93.1% tested IgG positive
|
Notes
