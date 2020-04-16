Other news to note for April 16, 2020

Tucson-based Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has inked an agreement with Biocheck Inc., of South San Francisco, to distribute the Biocheck MS-Fast fully automated chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzer and Biocheck SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests. The collaboration covers North America, Europe and the Middle East.

Aranet Inc., of Riga, Latvia, has released a medical-grade human body temperature sensor for large-scale monitoring of COVID-19 in hospitals, allowing clinicians to monitor patients without coming into direct contact with them.

Atomo Diagnostics Ltd., of Leichhardt, New South Wales, a Global Health Investment Fund portfolio company, has commenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange following an oversubscribed initial public offering.

Beyond Air Inc., of Garden City, N.Y., said the U.S. FDA has agreed to a clinical trial of its Lungfit high-concentration nitric oxide (NO) system for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the U.S. Applications for funding are pending with the HHS’ Biomedical Advance Research and Development Authority. The open-label study will randomize 20 patients, ages 22 to 65, 1:1, with subjects receiving 80 ppm NO for 40 minutes four times a day plus standard care or standard care alone.

Boston-based Biofourmis Inc. has finalized an agreement to acquire Gaido Health, of Los Angeles, from Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co., with an eye toward expanding in the oncology space. Gaido Health was part of Takeda Digital Ventures, Tokyo-based Takeda's corporate technology investment and incubation arm. Gaido Health's CEO Gary Manning will be joining Biofourmis as senior vice president of corporate development. Financial details were not disclosed.

The CDC Foundation and Microsoft Inc., of Redmond, Wash., have launched the Global Health Crisis Coordination Center in Atlanta to develop and lead a coalition of corporations and nonprofits that can assist public health officials in real-time problem solving and coordinated response during the COVID-19 pandemic and other health crises. Initial seed funding totaling $1 million has been used, in part, to establish a COVID-19 Incident Command.

Salt Lake City-based Co-Diagnostics Inc. reported that OralDNA labs, a CLIA-certified laboratory headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minn., recently validated a COVID-19 PCR test based on the company’s Coprimer technology for use with saline oral rinse samples.

Carlsbad, Calif.-based Co-Vents LLC has received expedited approval from the Internal Revenue Service for a 501(c)3 not-for-profit designation in just 11 days after company formation. This designation allows Co-Vents donors to receive a tax deduction for supporting our mission of returning retired ventilators to active service for COVID-19 patients.

Electronic Caregiver, of Las Cruces, N.M., has partnered with MD Revolution Inc., of Solana Beach, Calif., to provide health practices with the technology and services to monitor patients outside the doctor's four walls. Through the partnership, MD Revolution will offer Electronic Caregiver's Pro Health, a 24/7 chronic care and monitoring system as its preferred remote patient monitoring device.

Medopad has changed its name to Huma, with a presence in London, New York and Shanghai, and acquired two artificial intelligence and wearable technology businesses, London-based Biobeats and Tlt, of Hertfordshire, U.K. The rebrand and acquisitions support the company's mission to use insights gathered by remote monitoring to help health care, life sciences and innovation partners understand, treat and prevent poor health.

Milestone Scientific Inc., of Roseland, N.J., said it validated the new Quick Start, which has been implemented into the Compuflo Epidural System. The Quick Start feature simplifies and provides a different pathway to reduce the procedure preparation time for the Compuflo instrument prior to the procedure.

Moleculight Inc., of Toronto, reported the integration of its Moleculight i:X device with Baltimore-based Tissue Analytics' interconnected platform for integration with electronic medical record (EMR)/electronic health record (EHR) platforms. For clinical sites using both Moleculight and Tissue Analytics, wound care clinicians now can upload standard and fluorescence images captured with the Moleculight i:X device at the point of care to the patient's record in the EMR/EHR.

Proximo Medical LLC, a Castle Pines, Colo.-based business acceleration solution that addresses medical device commercialization challenges, reported a partnership with Elucid Bioimaging, a Boston-based developer of diagnostic image analysis software used to assist in the detection and treatment of heart attack and stroke.

Renesas Electronics Corp., a Tokyo-based supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, introduced a new open-source ventilator system reference design that customers can use to design ready-to-assemble boards for medical ventilators.

Thermogenesis Holdings Inc., of Rancho Cordova, Calif., said it has received the necessary acknowledgement letter, which provided confirmation that the Thermogenesis' SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) IgM/IgG Antibody Fast Detection Kit has been validated in accordance with Section IV.D. of the "Policy for Diagnostic Tests for Coronavirus Disease - 2019 during the Public Health Emergency." The required registrations and listings with U.S. FDA have been completed, which now allow the diagnostic kit to be distributed. The COVID-19 kit will be marketed jointly by Thermogenesis and Irvine, Calif.-based Immunecyte Life Sciences Inc.

Yehud, Israel-based Vayyar, which focuses on 4D radar imaging, said its sensor technology is being used by the Israeli government to fight the spread of COVID-19. Vayyar's intelligent sensors provide touchless, remote and confidential monitoring to detect and monitor vital signs that can indicate early-stage COVID-19 symptoms.

Vyaire Medical Inc., of Mettawa, Ill., said HHS awarded the company a $407 million contract to produce 22,000 ventilators by the end of June in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xenex Disinfection Services, of San Antonio, Texas, said that its Lightstrike pulsed xenon ultraviolet light system passed 3M’s fit and filtration tests when used to decontaminate N95 respirators, even after multiple decontamination cycles.