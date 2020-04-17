Other news to note for April 17, 2020

Scottsville, Ariz.-based Assistek has released its enhanced web-based electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) solution to support support remote data collection from clinical trials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chronically Simple, of Oakville, Ontario, released updates to its secure web-based and mobile application that helps patients and caregivers manage the administrative burden that accompanies living with a chronic illness or disability. Chronically Simple was positioned to roll out new developments to the app in March; however, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the company pivoted to determine what would be most impactful to patients and caregivers during the pandemic.

Lausanne, Switzerland-based Debiotech SA said it will collaborate with vaccine companies, foundations and public organizations using its Debioject microneedle to improve the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines by reducing the necessary dose to achieve a sufficient immune response.

Genetic Technologies Ltd., of Fitzroy, Australia, has developed an implementation plan to enable a temporary transition of its genetic testing laboratory to a high-throughput COVID-19 testing laboratory, should it be required by government agencies to assist with demand. Initial work to identify laboratory workflows, instrument modification, laboratory compliance for biologics and contaminated materials handling has begun. Secure supply chain of test reagents has been confirmed.

The Gold Standard Diagnostics Group, of Davis, Calif., reported the immediate availability of three serological assays for detection of antibodies against the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. These kits are now available worldwide.

Irving, Texas-based Inform Diagnostics Inc. said it will perform COVID-19 testing at its molecular laboratory in Phoenix. The lab will use Foster City, Calif.-based Applied Biosystems Inc.’s ABI 7500 and Quantstudio real-time PCR systems to perform the Qualitative SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay, which received FDA emergency use authorization.

Intelligent Fingerprinting Ltd., of Cambridge, U.K., said the highly sensitive fluorescence measurement capabilities of its lateral flow technology and portable instrumentation could potentially accelerate the process for point-of-care testing for COVID-19. The company’s DSR-Plus analysis device currently detects specific drugs or their metabolites in the eccrine sweat collected from fingerprints.

Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc. has developed a new platform, based on a non-CRISPR gene editing knock-in knock-out technology, to create nearly pure spider silk. According to the company, the new technology has a purity rate time times greater than Dragon Silk, the fiber it developed with previous tools.

Masimo Corp., of Irvine, Calif., is teaming up with Seoul, South Korea-based Samsung Group to package the Masimo Safetynet patient app with select Samsung phones to speed COVID-19 response efforts. The app enables clinicians to care for patients remotely in hospital and nonhospital settings.

Medmira Inc., of Halifax, Nova Scotia, has completed development of a point-of-care antibody test, RevealCOVID-19, that delivers immediate results without the need for additional equipment, such as a reader or timer.

Madison, Wis.-based Promega Corp. said it successfully completed its first fully remote quality surveillance assessment amid COVID-19 restrictions. The assessment paves the way for continued certification to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016.

Qventus Inc., of Mountain View, Calif., launched three new custom planning products to address health system supply shortages and post-COVID-19 surgery capacity – the Elective Surgery Planner, Post-Acute Demand Planner and PPE Demand Planner.

Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland, reported the development and upcoming launch of its Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 serology test to detect antibodies in people exposed to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Sydney-based Rxmx Corp. reported the launch of Covid Clear, a testing and monitoring platform that provides access to diagnostic testing for COVID-19 and then provides employers with a secure digital means to track and manage this information to facilitate a return-to-work strategy.

Minneapolis-based Sanvello Health Inc., a Unitedhealth Group company, is providing free access to its clinician dashboard, Sanvello for Clinicians, to all U.S. mental health professionals during the COVID-19 crisis.

True Diagnostics Inc., a Carlsbad, Calif.-based point-of-care company, Infectolab Americas, a recently established, Oakdale, Minn.-based CLIA laboratory specializing in comprehensive testing for tick-borne infection, and Charleston, S.C.-based Veravas Inc., an emerging diagnostic company focusing on proprietary sample preparation products and new diagnostic tests, unveiled their strategic alliance to develop and commercialize the Veratest SARS-CoV-2 IgA/IgG Rapid Test. This test will use the Truedx Platform, Infectolab’s COVID-19 serology testing services and infectious disease expertise, and Veravas’ Veraprep clean and Veraprep capture technologies to remove cross-reacting antibodies to other coronaviruses while only binding and detecting antibodies specific to SARS-CoV-2.

South San Francisco-based Veracyte Inc. has withdrawn its 2020 financial guidance, due to uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.