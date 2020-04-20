Osang becomes first Korean company to win FDA emergency authorization

HONG KONG – South Korea’s Osang Healthcare Co. Ltd. became the first Korean company to receive the U.S. FDA’s emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 test kit.

In a letter dated April 18, 2020, the FDA informed Osang of its authorization for the company’s Genefinder COVID-19 Plus Realamp Kit. It had just authorized Fosun Pharma’s Fosun COVID-19 RT-PCR detection kit, developed by the Chinese biopharmaceutical giant’s U.S. arm, the previous day.

A total of 41 test kits, mostly developed by American companies, have received approval according to the FDA’s EUA website. The FDA issued its first EUA to the CDC’s CDC 2019-nCoV real-time RT-PCR diagnostic panel on Feb. 4.

The letter marks the end of a month-long journey for Osang, which submitted its EUA application in early March. Osang will “implement the process to begin exporting the kits to the U.S.” said a company source, who declined to specify numbers.

Osang’s focus had always been on exporting its products overseas. The company applied for and received an export license from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. It is also exporting its kits to Europe after receiving its CE-IVD certification, as well as to Asia, Russia and South America.

The company decided to focus specifically on the American market “due to the huge number of patients there” said the source. Data from Johns Hopkins University said that there were 759,786 cases in the U.S. as of April 20, the highest number globally.

In contrast, South Korea had 10,674 cases as of the same day. A KDFC press release recorded 13 new cases and two deaths in the country.

U.S. President Donald Trump had requested test kits during a phone call with his Korean counterpart Jae In Moon on March 25 and promised assistance with U.S. FDA clearance.

Osang’s export-oriented focus differs from its fellow Korean companies, who have chosen to focus on the domestic market, as South Korea at one point had the largest outbreak of COVID-19 cases after China, where the virus originated.

Four companies won urgent use licenses from the MFDS and the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Kogene Biotech’s Powercheck 2019-nCoV RT PCR kit was the first to win its license on Feb. 4. Seegene’s Allplex 2019-nCOV assay received its approval on Feb. 12, and both Solgent’s DiaplexQ N coronavirus detection kit and Sd Biosensor’s Standard M nCoV RT detection kit were approved on Feb. 17. A fifth kit, Biosewoom Inc.’s Real-Q 2019-nCoV detection kit, received approval on March 13.

Of these five companies, Seegene and Kogene had also applied for EUA authorization. A Seegene source confirmed that the company had not received its EUA yet.

A MFDS source said the ministry has not yet approved any of the other 64 applications for the urgent use license as of April 20.

Osang began developing Genefinder in January 2020 as the novel coronavirus began to attract media attention. The company used “its accumulated know-how from developing diagnostic kits for conditions ranging from pneumonia, Zika virus and dengue fever over 20 years” in developing the kit to prepare for the expected outbreak.

Genefinder uses reverse transcription as well as real-time polymerase chain reaction to diagnose COVID-19. Alongside Seegene’s kit, it can detect the virus’ three target genes – E, RdRP, and N. It provides results within four hours.

Founded in November 1996, Osang started by manufacturing diagnostic biosensors for blood glucose measurement. Over the past 24 years, it has widened its offerings to include cloning and kits to diagnose infectious diseases as well as cancer.

Osang’s mobile health care system will allow patients suffering from conditions such as diabetes or hypertension requiring regular diagnostics to manage their conditions, and to do the testing from the comfort of their homes, with the data sent via a mobile application. The app uses Bluetooth connectivity or a cable to send the results from the diagnostic device to the patient’s medical professional, who in turn can deliver the relevant medical advice for the patient via a comments section. The patient will then read the advice and implement it.

Other projects in its pipeline include a myocardial diagnosis kit to detect heart disease and an easy-to-use influenza diagnosis kit.

Osang is also developing a second, rapid COVID-19 test kit according to the source. The kit will diagnose the virus within 10 to 20 minutes, using both antibody and antigen discovery to improve the test’s accuracy. The kit currently does not have a name, and Osang hopes to launch the product by the end of 2020 or in early 2021.