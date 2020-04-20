Other news to note for April 20, 2020

Denver-based Assure Holdings Corp. has received a $1,210,700 loan under the U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program pursuant to the recently adopted Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Avita Medical Ltd., which has a presence in Melbourne, Australia, and Valencia, Calif., revealed its intention to redomicile the company from Australia to the U.S. by way of a scheme of arrangement under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act 2001.

Aytu Bioscience Inc., of Englewood, Colo. signed an exclusive worldwide license from Cedars-Sinai to develop and commercialize the Healight Platform Technology, which is being studied as a potential first-in-class treatment for coronavirus and other respiratory infections.

Biohit Healthcare Ltd., part of Helsinki-based Biohit Oyj, said it is distributing test kits for the diagnosis of both current and past COVID-19 infections to help in the fight against coronavirus in the U.K.

Causaly, of London, and University College London academics are working to help accelerate various aspects of research into the COVID-19 pandemic, including identification of biomarkers and potential therapeutic agents.

Epion Health, of Hoboken, N.J., is offering its Previsit mobile check-in and patient messaging platform, along with its COVID-19 screening tool, for free to physician practices and health systems not currently using the mobile platform.

Palo Alto-based Medable Inc. reported the launch of a multi-company research framework to speed development of diagnostics and treatments for COVID-19. The ACCESS initiative – short for American COVID-19 Collaborative Enabling Seamless Science – provides a mobile consumer application and secure infrastructure to link health researchers and clinical trial teams with millions of homebound people in the U.S.

Median Technologies SA, of Sophia-Antipolis, France, received the disbursement of €15 million (US$16.3 million), corresponding to the first tranche of the loan granted by the European Investment Bank. The loan agreement was signed Dec. 18, 2019. The company is working on Ibiopsy, which aims to identify in an innovative manner the specific signatures of certain diseases for their early detection, the quantification of their severity and their monitoring.

Merit Medical Systems Inc., of South Jordan, Utah, said it has begun production of a sample collection and transport kit for use in collecting samples with suspected presence of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Milwaukee-based Midwest Products & Engineering Inc. reported the release of its Emergency Response Cart to solve ventilator workflow issues related to caring for COVID-19 patients. The cart ships fully assembled for rapid deployment and immediate field use.

Mologic Ltd., of Thurleigh, U.K., has entered a material transfer agreement with Omega Diagnostics Ltd., of Alva, U.K., for the production of Mologic’s diagnostic test for COVID-19. The laboratory-based ELISA test, which has been independently validated, is expected to produce up to 46,000 results per day.

Nanopass Technologies Ltd., of Ness Ziona, Israel, said it is partnering with leading vaccine and immunotherapy companies and its Micronjet microneedle device to advance development of a safe, effective and affordable vaccine against the novel coronavirus. The company previously supported U.S. CDC efforts in a phase III infant polio vaccination trial, as well as other immunogenicity initiatives.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Emeryville, Calif., inked an agreement with Shenzhen Microprofit Biotech Co. Ltd., of Nanshan, Shenzhen, China, to serve as the exclusive U.S. distributor of the latter’s rapid, point-of-care COVID-19 test. The Fluorecare SARS-CoV-2 IgG/IgM antibody combined (colloidal gold chromatographic immunoassay) test kit delivers results in about 10 minutes.

Basel, Switzerland-based Novartis AG reported that it has completed the acquisition of Amblyotech Inc., a Boston-based startup and, together with Ubisoft Entertainment SA, of Montreuil-sour-Bois, France, and McGill University, will advance development of Amblyotech’s digital technology for the treatment of children and adults with amblyopia, or lazy eye.

PDI Healthcare Inc., of Woodcliff Lake, N.J., said it is partnering with Pittsburgh-based Microbac Laboratories Inc. to test several of its hospital-grade disinfectants for efficacy against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Cardiff, Wales-based Renalytix AI plc said its Kidneyintelx platform will be used by researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York to assess the risk of adverse kidney events in patients diagnosed with COVID-19. The Pred-MAKER (Prediction of Major Adverse Kidney Events and Recovery) study will examine clinical features and biomarkers, including multiple plasma biomarkers and urine proteomics and RNA sequences, as predictors of major adverse kidney events due to the coronavirus. The protocol has been submitted for institutional review board review and approval.

Strata Skin Sciences Inc., of Horsham, Pa., is suspending any financial guidance for the remainder of 2020, due to market uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tissue Regenix Group plc, of Leeds, U.K., said it has received an additional $417,000 loan under the U.S. government-based COVID-19 business support scheme. The funds follow a previous U.S.-backed loan of $629,000, reported April 15.

South San Francisco-based Twist Bioscience Corp. reported the release of its enhanced Twist Clonal Genes product line with expanded preparation quantities, delivery formats, buffer options and tube and plate option. Customers can now access larger amounts of DNA in the format required for their specific research needs.

Xphyto Therapeutics Corp., of Vancouver, British Columbia, has inked a definitive development, technology purchase and license agreement with 3a-Diagnostics GmbH, of Frickenhausen, Germany, for the development and commercialization of real-time, low-cost and easy-to-use oral dissolvable thin film (ODF) screening tests for the rapid detection of infectious diseases, including COVID-19. In addition to ODF tests, the agreement calls for further development and commercialization of 3a’s existing product line, which includes the use of Xphyto’s ODF platform to administer 3a’s biosensors.