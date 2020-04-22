Financings for April 22, 2020

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York, said it priced an underwritten public offering of approximately 183.3 million common shares or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof at 15 cents apiece for expected gross proceeds of approximately $27.5 million. The company granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 27.5 million additional shares. Actinium plans to use net proceeds primarily to complete the ongoing pivotal phase III Sierra trial of lead candidate Iomab-B (iodine [131I] apamistamab) and to support a BLA filing; to advance phase I studies of its refocused CD33 program to proof of concept; and to support its Awe technology platform, Iomab-ACT program and other R&D efforts. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is sole book-running manager. On April 22, the company’s shares (NYSE American:ATNM) lost 7 cents to close at 17.5 cents.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., of San Diego, said it closed its underwritten public offering of 4.735 million shares at $17 each, which included the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase 617,647 additional shares. The gross proceeds amounted to $80.5 million and the net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Calithera Biosciences Inc., of South San Francisco, said it closed its public offering of 5.75 million shares of common stock at $6.25 each, a total that included 750,000 shares sold by the underwriter through the full exercise of its option to purchase additional shares. Gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $36 million.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Berkeley Heights, N.J., said it priced a public offering with expected total gross proceeds of approximately $20 million.

Forx Therapeutics AG, of Basel, Switzerland, said it closed a €10 million (US$10.8 million) seed financing led by M Ventures, Novartis Venture Fund and Omega Funds with participation from Pfizer Ventures and Life Sciences Partners. Forx is developing cancer drugs built on the work of Thanos Halazonetis, a professor at the University of Geneva, who discovered DNA repair pathways, such as break induced replication, or BIR, that enable cancer cells to overcome DNA replication stress, a prevalent feature in human cancers that is absent in healthy cells.

The Jerusalem-based crowdfunding platform Ourcrowd said it plans to lead a $12 million investment in newly formed Migvax Corp., of Kiryat Shemona, Israel, to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. Migvax is an affiliate of The Migal Galilee Research Institute, which previously developed a vaccine against infectious bronchitis virus, a coronavirus strain that causes bronchial disease in poultry. The poultry vaccine was shown to be safe and effective in animal trials at Israel’s Veterinary institute. Migvax is using methods learned from the poultry vaccine to develop an oral subunit human vaccine against COVID-19 using a protein vector that can form and secrete a chimeric soluble protein that carries the viral antigen into tissue and causes the immune system to produce antibodies against the virus. The company aims to have material ready for clinical trials within a few months.

Myosana Therapeutics Inc., of Seattle, said it raised up to $1 million in seed financing from CureDuchenne Ventures to advance its nonviral gene therapy to deliver full-length dystrophin to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The technology is based on the work of company co-founders Nick Whitehead and Stan Froehner, faculty members at the University of Washington School of Medicine, who developed a platform that targets muscle cells to produce missing protein caused by a gene mutation and to deliver the gene to cell nuclei without regard to gene size. Myosana’s platform technology can be applied both to skeletal and cardiac muscles, making DMD an initial target, but Myosana said other neuromuscular diseases also may benefit from the gene delivery approach, designed to overcome the limitations of adeno-associated virus gene therapy.

Realta Life Sciences Inc., of Norfolk, Va., said it closed an oversubscribed series A2 financing of $14 million, bringing the total series A round to $26 million. The company is advancing a new class of therapies based on its PIC1 technology platform, comprising a family of more than 160 engineered peptides. Its lead product, RLS-0071, is being developed for the treatment of hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy in neonates.

VBI Vaccines Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said it priced an underwritten public offering of approximately 45.4 million common shares at $1.10 apiece for expected gross proceeds of approximately $50 million. The company granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to about 6.8 million additional shares. VBI said net proceeds will be used mainly to support U.S., European and Canadian regulatory filings, pre-commercialization and pre-launch activities for hepatitis B virus (HBV) protein modulator Sci-B-Vac and for continued advancement of its pipeline programs, including VBI-1901, a vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate to treat recurrent glioblastoma; VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for chronic HBV infection; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate; and VBI-2901, a prophylactic pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate. Raymond James & Associates Inc. and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are joint book-running managers and National Securities Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of National Holdings Inc., is lead manager for the offering, expected to close by April 24. On April 22, VBI’s shares (NASDAQ:VBIV) lost 46 cents to close at $1.10.