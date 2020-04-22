BioWorld - Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Regulatory action for April 22, 2020

April 22, 2020
No Comments
Company Product Description Indication Status
Life Spine Inc., of Huntley, Ill. Prolift Lateral Fixated system Intervertebral fusion device with integrated fixation For the surgical treatment of spinal disorders Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
Mobidiag Ltd., of Espoo, Finland Novodiag COVID-19 assay Molecular diagnostic test for rapid and fully automated detection Allows for the qualitative determination of SARS-CoV-2 (Orf1ab and N genes) directly from nasopharyngeal swabs Received emergency use authorization in Finland
Seegene Inc., of Seoul, South Korea Allplex 2019-nCoV assay Real-time RT-PCR test; identifies E, RdRP and N genes in a single reaction tube For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in human nasopharyngeal swab, oropharyngeal swab, anterior nasal swab, mid-turbinate and sputum specimens Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA

Notes

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.
Coronavirus BioWorld MedTech Briefs Regulatory actions Regulatory
Keywords COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe