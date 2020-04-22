Regulatory action for April 22, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Life Spine Inc., of Huntley, Ill.
|Prolift Lateral Fixated system
|Intervertebral fusion device with integrated fixation
|For the surgical treatment of spinal disorders
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Mobidiag Ltd., of Espoo, Finland
|Novodiag COVID-19 assay
|Molecular diagnostic test for rapid and fully automated detection
|Allows for the qualitative determination of SARS-CoV-2 (Orf1ab and N genes) directly from nasopharyngeal swabs
|Received emergency use authorization in Finland
|Seegene Inc., of Seoul, South Korea
|Allplex 2019-nCoV assay
|Real-time RT-PCR test; identifies E, RdRP and N genes in a single reaction tube
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in human nasopharyngeal swab, oropharyngeal swab, anterior nasal swab, mid-turbinate and sputum specimens
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.