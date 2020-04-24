Other news to note for April 24, 2020

Applied Biocode Inc., of Santa Fe Springs, Calif., has released the SARS-CoV-2 assay with high throughput Biocode MDx-3000 system. The assay is a multiplex nucleic acid assay for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acids in nasopharyngeal swabs and bronchoalveolar lavage. It runs on the Biocode MDx-3000, an automated molecular diagnostic system. The assay can deliver up to 564 sample results in a day, the company said, adding that it has submitted the notification to the U.S. FDA for release of the test under an emergency use authorization.

Assure Holdings Corp., of Denver, is highlighting its improved cash collection results have continued and it remains in negotiation with a private health insurance company in Louisiana over a dispute relating to claims the company has submitted in the state, but has not yet received reimbursement for, associated with technical services performed. In addition, it has launched a non-brokered private placement of convertible debenture units for gross proceeds of up to $500,000. The net proceeds will be used for working capital and to retire part of the $800,000 obligation due May 15 associated with completing the acquisition of Neuro-Pro Monitoring.

Doctor On Demand, a San Francisco-based virtual care provider, launched a partnership with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to provide free virtual medical visits to residents without health insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

IBM Business Partner Evanston Technology Partners, of Chicago, and New York-based Cylera partnered to address new challenges facing hospitals, providing asset management and cybersecurity protection through a newly formed joint Healthcare Asset Operations Center solution that provides health care delivery organizations a way to continuously manage, optimize and secure critical medical devices, including ventilators and supporting health care assets such as IoT, operational technology and network connected devices.

Micron Solutions Inc., a diversified contract manufacturing company based in Fitchburg, Mass., has secured a $1.2 million Small Business Association loan under the Payback Protection Program provision of the U.S. CARES Act.

Nexstim plc, of Helsinki, said that innovation funding agency Business Finland has decided that a total of €0.9 million (US$972,863) from the capital and interest of three loans granted for Nexstim’s R&D projects has been settled by debt cancellation. Business Finland decided to cancel part of the loan capital and interest, because Nexstim’s R&D activities for stroke rehabilitation carried out between 2009 and 2017 were unsuccessful and it was therefore not possible to financially utilize the project results in full.

Readcube, of London, has launched the COVID-19 Research Pass program, providing direct, full-text access to more than 26 million articles about COVID-19 for researchers.

Amsterdam-based Royal Philips NV said the U.S. FDA has lifted its injunction barring manufacturing and distribution of its external defibrillators in the U.S. The company’s emergency care and resuscitation business has been operating under an FDA consent decree since November 2017, which required it to produce and distribute defibrillators from specific facilities pending FDA certification of quality systems. The consent decree exempted certain Philips automated external defibrillators to ensure continued availability of the life-saving devices in the U.S. The consent decree remains in effect.

New York-based Tauriga Sciences Inc. said its entire product portfolio has been approved by eCommerce giant Alibaba Group, of Hangzhou, China, and successfully listed on Alibaba.com.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass., and Hamilton Robotics Inc., of Reno, Nev., an affiliate of Hamilton Co., reported the launch of ID Nimbus Presto, a forensic laboratory-qualified automated nucleic acid extraction platform for crime scene investigations.