Other news to note for April 28, 2020

Acamp, a Calgary, Alberta-based non-profit organization, has designed and built an effective, reusable respirator to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Ambovent, an Israeli nonprofit that developed a resuscitator device powered by a robotic arm and sophisticated computer system, unveiled a crowdfunding campaign to allow its invention to be built anytime, anywhere. The device was developed in 10 days by a team of entrepreneurs and organizations led by David Alkahar and Eitan Eliram, as part of the global coronavirus pandemic response. The project was shared via Github, an open-source platform that allows the entire design to be accessible to developers and engineers around the globe. The machine is expected to cost less than $1,000 when mass-produced.

Irvine, Calif.-based Coala Life Inc. reported an additional expansion of capabilities to help monitor patients from home. The expansion makes the Coala Heart Monitor the only smartphone-powered ECG solution that automatically detects nine of the most common heart arrhythmias as well as normal sinus rhythm, according to the company.

Vienna-based Emtensor Gmbh, which focuses on electromagnetic tomography (ET) imaging solutions, and Zurich, Switzerland-based QuantalRF AG, which focuses on wireless radiofrequency (FR) technology, said that the companies have signed an agreement to jointly evaluate QuantalRF's Quantal technology within EMTensor's Generation 4 ET brain scanning device.

Illumina Inc., of San Diego, reported that the African Union Commission is receiving a $1.4 million donation of the company’s sequencing systems and related consumables intended to expand SARS-CoV-2 sequencing capabilities and capacity in 10 African countries.

Invivoscribe Inc. said it will begin offering coronavirus COVID-19 testing through its CLIA/CAP, NY State Licensed LabPMM reference laboratory in San Diego.

Labshares Newton, of Newton, Mass., selected three startup companies developing COVID-19 diagnostics to receive free lab space. The companies, Dots, Mantle Biotech and Nowaware, will receive three months of free access to a lab bench in Labshares fully equipped BL2 lab space, including access to tissue culture facilities, a full set of laboratory equipment and related resources.

Cincinnati-based Meridian Bioscience Inc. reported the launch of a novel enzyme master mix (Inhibitor Tolerant 1-step RT-qPCR Mix) that eliminates the need to use an RNA extraction kit prior to running the patient sample through a molecular assay. By eliminating this step, total assay cost is lower and processing times for COVID-19 samples can be reduced by as much as 30 minutes per test, according to the company.

Beijing-based Pensees Technology Co. Ltd. released its Intelligent Non-contact Body Temperature Monitoring System, an artificial intelligence-powered infrared thermal body temperature measuring device with facial recognition access. The system issues real-time alerts when abnormal body temperature is detected.

Quest Diagnostics Inc., of Secaucus, N.J., released consumer-initiated COVID-19 antibody test, available through Questdirect. Individuals can request the test and purchase it online. Test requests are reviewed, and those deemed appropriate are followed up with a testing order from a physician. Consumers can also speak with a doctor about their results.

Denver-based Seastar Medical Inc. has received U.S. FDA approval of its IDE supplement to start a pilot compassionate use study of the Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) in COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome and acute kidney injury. The next-generation immunomodulating device selectively targets proinflammatory neutrophils and monocytes during continuous renal replacement therapy to reduce and remove the cytokine storm that causes inflammation, organ failure and possible death in critically ill patients.

Seqll Inc., of Woburn, Mass., has withdrawn its Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering, citing “the public interest and the protection of investors.” The company initiated the IPO in April 2019 for 1.35 million shares of common stock priced between $5.40 and $6.40 per share.

Stryker Corp., of Kalamazoo, Mich., reported that Stryker BV, an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary based in Amsterdam, has extended the cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Wright Medical Group NV, of Amsterdam. The tender offer, which relates to Stryker’s November 2019 purchase of Wright Medical, now expires on June 30, 2020.

Hanoi-based Sunstar Joint Stock Co. said it will produce and launch the RT-PCR COVID-19 Thai Duong test kit at the end of April. Developed by the National Institute for Control of Vaccine and Biologicals of Vietnam, the test includes an internal control to detect human DNA in samples, to reduce false negative results when samples are improperly taken.

Synaptive Medical Inc., of Toronto, is teaming up with O-Two Medical Technologies Inc., of Brampton, Ontario, to manufacture O-Two’s e700 portable transport ventilator for COVID-19 patients. As part of the agreement, Synaptive will leverage its expertise in developing potentially life-saving medical technologies to scale up O-Two’s production.

Researchers at the Boston-based Wyss Institute at Harvard University, along with its collaborators, designed a new, fully injection-molded nasopharyngeal swab that can be manufactured quickly and inexpensively at high volume to help address the nationwide and international shortage of swabs for COVID-19 testing and research.