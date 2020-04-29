Other news to note for April 29, 2020

Atlanta-based Bioiq, a health care engagement and clinical adherence technology platform company, and Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Matrix Medical Network reported the availability of a COVID-19 testing, testing protocol, assessment and monitoring program for U.S. employers as the country lays out plans to bring employees back to work. With clinical oversight provided by Matrix's national array of locally based providers paired with Bioiq's comprehensive technology and testing platform, the two companies said they provide a robust solution that is designed to protect workers as the U.S. readies for its first steps in re-opening the country. The offering includes multiple workflows that enable COVID-19 testing at employer locations around the country, as well as community, retail, and drive-through testing sites.

In today’s challenging health care environment, radiology departments are often faced with the difficult decision of how to safely image patients who are suspected of being positive with infectious disease. To help hospitals and institutions effectively utilize CT with these conditions, Canon Medical Systems USA Inc., of Tustin, Calif., reported the introduction of a deployable CT with a rapid decontamination solution. The deployable system includes the Aquilion Prime SP CT system in a modular or mobile footprint with a rapid decontamination tool, to help isolate and decontaminate the CT for rapid, safe imaging.

St. Louis-based Centene Corp. reported a collaboration with Quest Diagnostics Inc., of Secaucus, N.J., to increase access to real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR) COVID-19 testing in critical areas of need across the country. Through this collaboration, Centene will facilitate the distribution of 25,000 Quest COVID-19 test kits each week to Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) in 10 states or districts across the country. This collaboration leverages Centene's extensive network of critical safety net providers to ensure that testing capacity is routed to where it is needed most. As part of the collaboration, Centene will provide oversight and training to ensure test kits are received and processed efficiently. Distribution of kits will begin May 4, and Quest Diagnostics will conduct the COVID-19 testing through its network of laboratories across the U.S.

Current Health, of Boston, reported a collaboration with the Mayo Clinic to develop remote monitoring solutions that accelerate the identification of COVID-19-positive patients and predict symptom and disease severity in patients, health care workers and other at-risk individuals in critical service sectors. Using digital biomarkers collected by Current Health’s FDA-cleared remote monitoring sensors and platform, experts from Mayo Clinic and Current Health will also be able to expedite identification and assessment of treatment efficacy and improve care for patients with or at risk of COVID-19 infection. The goal is to develop artificial intelligence-based algorithms that can detect and predict symptom and disease severity to enable proactive treatment. The Mayo Clinic will become an investor in Current Health as part of this collaboration.

Dexcom Inc., of San Diego, is temporarily suspending its 2020 guidance, which was previously issued on Feb. 13, 2020, due to uncertainties related to the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dfp Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., a New York-based blank-check company, reported that holders of the units sold in the company’s initial public offering of 23 million units completed on March 13, 2020, may elect to separately trade the shares of class A common stock and warrants included in the units commencing on or about May 1, 2020. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol DFPHU, and each of the shares of class A common stock and warrants will separately trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols DFPH and DFPHW, respectively. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company in order to separate the units into shares of class A common stock and warrants.

ELT Sight Inc., of Los Angeles, said the American Medical Association approved two new category III Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) codes to report ELT Sight’s Extra Excimer Laser Trabeculostomy (ELT) procedure. The two new codes, to be used for reporting trabeculostomy ab interno by laser with or without the use of an ophthalmic endoscope, are effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Exactech Inc., of Gainesville, Fla., reported the first reverse total shoulder arthroplasty (rTSA) cases using Equinoxe with Verasense, a wireless humeral sensor manufactured by Orthosensor Inc., of Dania Beach, Fla. The data it provides enables surgeons to make more-informed decisions on joint tension and implant sizing in real time, with the goal of improving joint performance, shoulder kinetics and patient satisfaction.

Intersystems Corp., of Cambridge, Mass., signed an agreement with Pure Health LLC, a laboratory operator based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), to deploy Intersystems Trakcare Lab Enterprise (TCLE) system, a laboratory business management solution. The web-based TCLE system will enable Pure Health to streamline testing workflows and make data easily accessible from all parties, thereby accelerating testing for COVID-19 in the UAE.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (Labcorp), of Burlignton, N.C., said it is withdrawing its 2020 financial guidance and is temporarily suspending its share repurchase program due to the unpredictability of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Masimo Corp., of Irvine, Calif., has withdrawn its 2020 financial guidance, citing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on business.

Medable Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif., and Alivecor Inc., of Mountain View, Calif, are teaming up to scale remote clinical trials by enabling in-home electrocardiograms with Alivecor’s Kardiamobile6L. The FDA-cleared six-lead personal ECG will be integrated within the Medable platform.

Medical Diagnostic Laboratories LLC, of Hamilton, N.J., a Genesis Biology Group company, has expanded its testing to include an antibody detection assay for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Cincinnati-based Medplace Holdings Inc. said it is withdrawing previously provided 2020 guidance and suspending further estimates for the year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mindray Medical International Ltd., of Shenzhen, China, has launched its ME series of portable ultrasound systems to combat COVID-19. The units’ clinically proven smart fluid management solutions use deep learning algorithms to accelerate patient assessments accurately and efficiently, with up to eight hours of continuous scanning.

Proteogenix SAS, of Strasbourg, France, reported the availability of a new Human Immune COVID-19 library to speed the discovery of potent antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

Seasun Biomaterials Inc., of Daejeon, South Korea, reported the imminent launch of its second COVID-19 assay, Aq-Top COVID-19 Rapid Detection Kit. The release comes just days after the company secured U.S. FDA emergency use authorization for its U-Top COVID-19 Real-Time Detection Kit.

Reston, Va.-based Soc Telemed Inc. and its partner, Sound Physicians, of Tacoma, Wash., reported the launch of its Telemed IQ/Critical Care program at seven hospitals owned and operated by Catholic, not-for-profit health system Trinity Health, of Livonia, Mich.

San Jose, Calif.-based Vander-Bend Manufacturing Inc. reported that it has completed its acquisition of Tmk Manufacturing Inc., of Santa Clara, a specialty prototyping and precision manufacturing provider serving medical technology companies and original equipment manufacturers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc., of Warrington, Pa., reported the first patient enrolled in its Aerosurf phase 2b bridging study in premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome. The study is intended to complete the phase 2 clinical program for Aerosurf (lucinactant for inhalation) and transition to phase 3 clinical development by validating the performance of the aerosol delivery system in the neonatal intensive care unit and a more intensive dosing regimen.