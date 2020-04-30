In the clinic for April 30, 2020

Company Product Description Indication Status

Helius Medical Technologies Inc., of Newtown, Pa. PoNS Treatment The portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) is a class II, nonimplantable medical device For short term treatment (14 weeks) of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury in conjunction with physical therapy Its registrational clinical trial, TBI-001, was published in Neuromodulation: Technology at the Neural Interface; the trial evaluated 122 subjects who had experienced a mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury at least 1 year prior to receiving the PoNS Treatment and had reached a plateau in recovery (according to their healthcare providers) with physical therapy alone; the researchers found that 67.2% of the pooled patient population who completed 5 weeks of PoNS Treatment experienced a clinically and statistically significant improvement in balance, as indicated in their mean Sensory Organizational Test scores at 2 weeks and 5 weeks compared to baseline; mean Dynamic Gait Index scores were significantly increased from baseline at weeks 2 and 5

Sigrid Therapeutics AB, of Stockholm Sipore15 Mesoporous silica particles (MSPs) for the blocking of food enzyme activity For the reduction of blood sugar levels in people at risk of developing diabetes, prediabetics, and newly diagnosed type 2 diabetics Study investigating the safety and tolerability of treatment was published in Advanced Healthcare Materials; in the 10 subjects with obesity, there was a significant decrease in long-term plasma glucose concentration, measured as glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) from 34.7 to 33.0 mmol mol-1 after 12 weeks of treatment; subjects showed a statistically significant lowering in plasma LDL cholesterol after 12 week treatment, from 2.6 to 2.2 mmol L-1; demonstrated sequestration of pancreatic amylase and lipase in a MSP pore-size dependent manner

Xenex Disinfection Services LLC, of San Antonio Lightstrike Pulsed xenon disinfection robot that uses ultraviolet (UV) light technology Deactivates the SARS-CoV-2 virus Study validated the efficacy of the Lightstrike robot against live (not surrogate) SARS-CoV-2 in the biosafety level 4 containment laboratory at Texas Biomedical Research Institute; demonstrated that Lightstrike is capable of destroying SARS-CoV-2 on surfaces in 2 minutes