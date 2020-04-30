In the clinic for April 30, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Helius Medical Technologies Inc., of Newtown, Pa.
|PoNS Treatment
|The portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) is a class II, nonimplantable medical device
|For short term treatment (14 weeks) of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury in conjunction with physical therapy
|Its registrational clinical trial, TBI-001, was published in Neuromodulation: Technology at the Neural Interface; the trial evaluated 122 subjects who had experienced a mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury at least 1 year prior to receiving the PoNS Treatment and had reached a plateau in recovery (according to their healthcare providers) with physical therapy alone; the researchers found that 67.2% of the pooled patient population who completed 5 weeks of PoNS Treatment experienced a clinically and statistically significant improvement in balance, as indicated in their mean Sensory Organizational Test scores at 2 weeks and 5 weeks compared to baseline; mean Dynamic Gait Index scores were significantly increased from baseline at weeks 2 and 5
|Sigrid Therapeutics AB, of Stockholm
|Sipore15
|Mesoporous silica particles (MSPs) for the blocking of food enzyme activity
|For the reduction of blood sugar levels in people at risk of developing diabetes, prediabetics, and newly diagnosed type 2 diabetics
|Study investigating the safety and tolerability of treatment was published in Advanced Healthcare Materials; in the 10 subjects with obesity, there was a significant decrease in long-term plasma glucose concentration, measured as glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) from 34.7 to 33.0 mmol mol-1 after 12 weeks of treatment; subjects showed a statistically significant lowering in plasma LDL cholesterol after 12 week treatment, from 2.6 to 2.2 mmol L-1; demonstrated sequestration of pancreatic amylase and lipase in a MSP pore-size dependent manner
|Xenex Disinfection Services LLC, of San Antonio
|Lightstrike
|Pulsed xenon disinfection robot that uses ultraviolet (UV) light technology
|Deactivates the SARS-CoV-2 virus
|Study validated the efficacy of the Lightstrike robot against live (not surrogate) SARS-CoV-2 in the biosafety level 4 containment laboratory at Texas Biomedical Research Institute; demonstrated that Lightstrike is capable of destroying SARS-CoV-2 on surfaces in 2 minutes
