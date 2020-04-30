Other news to note for April 30, 2020

Danvers, Mass.-based Abiomed Inc., has acquired Baltimore-based Breethe Inc., developer of an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) system that will complement and expand Abiomed’s product portfolio to more comprehensively serve the needs of patients whose lungs can no longer provide sufficient oxygenation, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock or respiratory failure such as due to ARDS, H1N1, SARS, or COVID-19. ECMO has also been utilized as a primary method of oxygenation and hemodynamic support for pediatric patients. Terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed at this time.

Alveo Technologies Inc., of Alameda, Calif., a developer of technologies that enable real-time, low-cost, at-home molecular detection of infectious disease, entered into a research collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc. Inc., one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, to advance Alveo’s be.well platform of analyzers, nasal swabs and cartridges for the detection of viral infectious diseases, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and potentially SARS-CoV-2. Alveo will use a phased approach to first gain emergency use authorization (EUA) for a SARS-CoV-2 assay, followed by a multiplex assay for home use. Alveo will receive financial support as well as technical and regulatory counsel from Janssen relating to the regulatory submission of the be.well platform, which is designed to diagnose a range of viral infections.

Hamburg, Germany-based Evotec SE reported its Seattle-based subsidiary Just – Evotec Biologics Inc. has entered into a partnership with Alachua, Fla.-based Ology Bioservices Inc. for the evaluation and analytical characterization of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. This work falls under a contract awarded to Ology Bio by the Department of Defense Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense Enabling Biotechnologies to develop, and manufacture monoclonal antibodies for treatment and prevention of infections with SARS-CoV-2. Just – Evotec Biologics will act as a subcontractor to Ology Bio and utilize its in silico toolset to screen a panel of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies provided by Ology Bio that were generated from convalescing COVID-19 patients. Once the final antibody panel has been selected and produced at a small scale by Ology Bio, material will be sent to Just – Evotec Biologics for evaluation of biophysical properties and potential post-translational modifications.

Lexington, Mass.-based Fujifilms Medical Systems U.S.A. Inc. selected Boston-based Caresyntax Corp., a developer in surgical automation, analytics software, as the supplier of Fujifilm Systems Integration using Caresyntax's operating room integration and workflow automation intelligence. Together the companies will develop a systems integration solution designed specifically for image and data integration in the operating room and endoscopy suite that will connect Fujifilm's medical image capture products and Synapse brand viewing, storage, and analytics technologies.

Houston-based Gene By Gene Ltd., a CLIA accredited laboratory and provider of genetic testing services, reported they will begin performing a diagnostic test to detect nucleic acid from the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. Gene By Gene’s test, a molecular-based assay that detects viral RNA in respiratory specimens, will be available for authorized health care providers in the U.S. to order beginning April 30, 2020.

Lexogen GmbH, a Vienna-based next-generation sequencing and transcriptomics company, received funding from the Austria Research Promotion Agency for the development of a novel SARS-CoV-2 test method for mass screening. The company intends to provide a test for tracking the evolution of the virus, which is important for prediction of future epidemics and vaccine development, as well as a diagnostic panel to differentiate the new corona virus from other common respiratory pathogens helping doctors to provide the right therapy.

Staines-Upon-Thames, U.K.-based Mallinckrodt plc said that it is supporting an investigator-initiated clinical study at Massachusetts General Hospital evaluating the potential benefits of inhaled nitric oxide as a treatment for pulmonary complications in patients infected with COVID-19. Mallinckrodt's support to Massachusetts General Hospital includes providing funding as well as Inomax (nitric oxide) gas for inhalation to facilitate the study.

Medtronic plc, of Dublin, reported a $1 million product donation to Insulin for Life USA to support COVID-19 relief efforts. Medtronic will donate sensors, infusion sets and reservoirs, which will be distributed by Insulin for Life USA to patients on insulin pump therapy experiencing financial hardships as a result of COVID-19.

Salt Lake City-based Nview Medical, which focuses on 3D medical imaging, and Orthogrid Systems Inc., which also is in Salt Lake City, are partnering to provide integrated solutions that increase surgical accuracy and operating room efficiency and improve patient outcomes.

U.K.-based Oxford Biodynamics plc reported its participation in the Chief Scientist Office of Scotland-funded biomarker study “Viral and Immunological Correlates of Clinical Severity and Response to Anti-Viral Therapy for COVID-19,” with respect to the GETAFIX clinical study. This study will inform both about COVID-19 disease severity and response to the anti-viral therapy, which is a selective inhibitor of viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase. Oxford Biodynamics' Episwitch technology has been chosen as the biomarker platform for prognostic and predictive profiling of COVID-19 patients in the study.

Pathline Labs has developed coronavirus disease testing at its Ramsey, N.J.-based facility. The tests are administered via nasal/oropharyngeal swab and can be completed with results returned in one to two days.

Roche Diabetes Care U.S., of Indianapolis, reported the free access to the Mysugr Pro app to help the millions of Americans living with diabetes maintain their personalized daily diabetes routine during the COVID-19 crisis.

Titan Medical Inc., of Toronto, entered a letter agreement with its primary product development supplier for the payment of outstanding payables. Under the terms of the agreement and subject to the company securing sufficient funding by raising further capital, for which it cannot give any assurances, Titan Medical plans to pay the primary supplier in full satisfaction of the outstanding payables by the end of the current calendar year. Also, primary supplier has agreed to resume services regarding the development of Titan’s robotic surgical system subject to the company meeting the new payment terms.

Ttp plc, of Melbourn, U.K., said it has partnered with Odx Innovations Ltd., of Inverness, U.K. The collaboration is focused on bringing Odx’ system for assessing urinary tract infections to market through TTP’s Desktop Biology service, which helps companies accelerate the development of their assay to a product for use in diagnostics or research.

Takoma Park Md.-based US Medical Innovations LLC (USMI), a subsidiary of US Patent Innovations LLC (USPI) reported that the Jerome Canady Research Institute for Advanced Biological & Technological Sciences (JCRI-ABTS), a research partner for USPI/USMI, is seeking approval from the U.S. FDA under its emergency use authorization (EUA) for using the Canady Helios Cold Plasma HERO (Humidified Electrical Reactive Oxygen) system for the treatment of patients infected with COVID-19 virus. The Canady Helios Cold Plasma HERO system is designed to inactivate the COVID-19 virus within minutes after breathing in a mixture of ionized Helium (He), Oxygen (O₂) and Air via a hospital airway delivery system. The system can be used in conjunction with a standard ventilator, CPAP, BIPAP or O₂ face mask.