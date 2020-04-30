Regulatory action for April 30, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Binx Health Inc., of Boston,
|Binx Io
|Molecular point-of-care testing platform
|Detection of chlamydia and gonorrhea in vaginal swab and male urine specimens
|Received expanded 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for detection in male urine specimens
|Cerus Endovascular Ltd., of Fremont, Calif.
|021 Contour Neurovascular System
|A fine mesh braid that is deployed across the neck of the aneurysm sac
|Treatment of saccular intracranial aneurysms
|Received CE mark approval
|Nines Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif.
|NinesAI
|Artificial intelligence (AI)-based software
|Supports the automated radiological review of CT head images for the possible presence intracranial hemorrhage and mass effect to aid radiologists in triaging case
|Received U.S. FDA clearance
|Refine USA LLC, of Jacksonville, Fla.
|Rejuvapen Nxt
|Microneedling device
|For wrinkle reduction and aesthetic use
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Rheonix Inc., of Ithaca, N.Y.
|Rheonix COVID-19 MDx Assay
|Automated RT-PCR assay for the Rheonix Encompass MDx workstation; provides same-day test results
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in respiratory samples
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Synaptive Medical Inc., of Toronto
|Evry
|Superconducting, head magnetic resonance imaging technology
|For diagnostic imaging at the point of care in critical care settings
|Received U.S. FDA clearance
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.