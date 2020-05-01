BioWorld - Saturday, May 2, 2020

Regulatory action for May 1, 2020

May 1, 2020
Company Product Description Indication Status
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., of Hercules, Calif. Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab assay Serology total antibody diagnostic For the qualitative detection of total antibodies (including IgM/IgA/IgG) to SARS-CoV-2 in human serum and plasma Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Quotient Ltd., of Eysins, Switzerland Mosaiq COVID-19 Antibody Microarray Serological disease screening test Detects the IgG and IgM antibodies directed at SARS-CoV-2 Received the CE mark
Scibase AB, of Stockholm Nevisense 3.0 AI-based point-of-care system For the noninvasive evaluation of irregular moles to aid in melanoma detection Received U.S. FDA approval

