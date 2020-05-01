Regulatory action for May 1, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., of Hercules, Calif.
|Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab assay
|Serology total antibody diagnostic
|For the qualitative detection of total antibodies (including IgM/IgA/IgG) to SARS-CoV-2 in human serum and plasma
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Quotient Ltd., of Eysins, Switzerland
|Mosaiq COVID-19 Antibody Microarray
|Serological disease screening test
|Detects the IgG and IgM antibodies directed at SARS-CoV-2
|Received the CE mark
|Scibase AB, of Stockholm
|Nevisense 3.0
|AI-based point-of-care system
|For the noninvasive evaluation of irregular moles to aid in melanoma detection
|Received U.S. FDA approval
|
