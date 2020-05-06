Other news to note for May 6, 2020

Alivecor Inc., of Mountain View, Calif., reported a strategic collaboration with the Clifford Lab at Emory University School of Medicine and the Georgia Institute of Technology. The Clifford Lab will work with Alivecor to develop new cardiovascular insights with deep machine learning. Gari Clifford, who leads the Clifford Lab, will serve as an Alivecor consultant on machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Denver-based BioIntellisense Inc. has introduced the Biobutton device. It is a coin-sized, disposable medical device that measures continuous temperature and other vital signs for 90 days.

Brightinsight Inc., of San Jose, Calif., and King of Prussia, Pa.-based Csl Behring, reported a global digital health partnership to provide digitally enhanced treatment experiences and regulated digital health offerings to support CSL Behring therapies.

New York-based Dariohealth Corp. said the U.S. FDA has recognized that home-use blood glucose meters, including the company's smartphone-connected metering device, may be used by patients with diabetes who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 to check their own blood glucose levels and provide the readings to the health care personnel caring for them.

Berlin-based Fiagon AG Medical Technologies, which focuses on surgical image guidance technologies, reported a partnership with Smith+Nephew plc, of Watford, U.K., to distribute its ear, nose and throat surgical navigation portfolio in the Asia Pacific Asean region.

St. Gallen, Switzerland-based Foracare Suisse AG said its Fora Autonomous Temperature Measuring Station offers a tool for checking temperatures safely and quickly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inogen Inc., of Goleta, Calif., has withdrawn its 2020 guidance in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stratford, Conn.-based Kubtec Medical Imaging is partnering with breast cancer surgeons to lead a public service campaign to ensure that patients are kept informed during the COVID-19 pandemic. These surgeons are addressing several key topics, including what patients should do if they believe they need treatment, interim measures that are being employed when surgical procedures are delayed, and technologies being utilized when breast surgeries are performed to help reduce patients' risk of needing to return for a second surgery.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, of Burlington, N.C., reported that its COVID-19 IgG antibody test is now available for individuals via Labcorp.com.

Dublin-based Medtronic plc said it has expanded its Medtronic Assurance program to provide access to glucose sensors and insulin pump supplies at no cost to Canadian diabetes customers who have lost private health insurance coverage due to COVID-19-related job loss.

Cincinnati-based Meridian Bioscience Inc. is teaming up with Quantumdx Group, of Newcastle Upon Tyne, England, on the latter’s newly launched SARS-CoV-2 assay for laboratory use. The assay incorporates and takes advantage of Meridian’s Lyo-Ready 1-Step RT-qPCR master mix, enabling a fast and highly reproducible assay that remains stable at ambient temperatures.

Microbix Biosystems Inc., of Mississauga, Ontario, said it has begun providing its Redx Floq SARS-CoV-2 swab-format and Redx SARS-CoV-2 vial format quality assessment products as controls to clinical laboratories in Canada.

Nimble Therapeutics Inc., of Madison, Wis., is partnering with Roche Diagnostics, a division of Basel, Switzerland-based Roche Holding AG, to discover and develop novel peptide-based compounds for SARS-CoV-2 in vitro diagnostics. Under the agreement, Nimble will leverage its peptide synthesis, screening and optimization platform with Roche’s diagnostic capabilities. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Warsaw, Ind.-based Orthopediatrics Corp. said it is suspending its guidance for the full year 2020, based on unknowns about the duration and impact of COVID-19.

Perkinelmer Inc., of Waltham, Mass., has withdrawn its 2020 financial guidance, due to uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pharmacyte Biotech Inc., of Laguna Hills, Calif., said it has successfully registered with the U.S. FDA as a medical device establishment and has submitted a pre-emergency use authorization application for a COVID-19 diagnostic kit.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, in Troy, N.Y., has received a $2.5 million grant from the National Cancer Institute to advance the development of a new imaging technique that will enable researchers to observe the molecular, metabolic and functional behavior of breast cancer cells when a targeted therapeutic – human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HERS) – is introduced. The technology will be used in preclinical research with nonhuman models.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass., reported that its new Ion Ampliseq SARS-CoV-2 Research Panel is now optimized for the Ion Torrent Genexus System to assist with contract tracing to identify COVID-19 hot spots.

South San Francisco-based Twist Bioscience Corp. said it has identified competitive antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, that could be beneficial for diagnostic tests or treatments. Some of the monoclonal antibody candidates bind to the receptor binding domain on the S1 spike protein on the surface of SARS-CoV-2 viral molecules, while other bind to the human ACE2 cellular receptor, the binding site of SARS-CoV-2 in the human body.