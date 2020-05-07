Regulatory action for May 7, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Bittium Corp., of Oulu, Finland
|Brainstatus product family
|Compact, wireless electroencephalogram (EEG) system; consists of a wireless compact EEG amplifier, EEG measurement software and a disposable electrode headband
|For real-time, remote electrical activity monitoring of the brain in patients with altered levels of consciousness, such as epileptic seizures, or for detecting effects of brain hypoxia
|Received medical device approval in Europe
|Camber Spine Technologies LLC, of King of Prussia, Pa.
|Spira-C integrated fixation system
|Stand-alone integrated fixation system
|For anterior cervical fusions
|Received 510(k) approval from the U.S. FDA
|Grifols SA, of Barcelona, Spain
|Procleix Panther system featuring ART
|Single, integrated platform with significant hardware and software improvements that improve usability and increased operator walk-away time
|For nucleic acid technology-based blood screening in blood donation
|Received approval from the U.S. FDA
|Neumodx Molecular Inc., of Ann Arbor, Mich.
|Neumodx SARS-CoV-2 Assay
|Rapid, automated in vitro real-time RT-PCR diagnostic test
|For the direct detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA from nasopharyngeal, oropharyngeal, or nasal swab specimens; detects the Nsp2 gene and N gene
|Received the CE mark
|Sherlock Biosciences Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Sherlock CRISPR SARS-CoV-2 kit
|CRISPR-based diagnostic method; provides results in approximately 1 hour
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in upper respiratory specimens (such as nasal swabs, nasopharyngeal swabs, oropharyngeal swabs, nasopharyngeal wash/aspirate or nasal aspirate) and bronchoalveolar lavage specimens
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
