Australian researchers develop AI algorithm that uses 3D scans to predict sleep apnea

PERTH, Australia – A recent study conducted at the University of Western Australia (UWA) Centre for Sleep Science shows that facial features analyzed from 3D photographs could predict the likelihood of having obstructive sleep apnea.

Although treatments for sleep apnea are very effective, only about half of those who are prescribed a continuous positive airway pressure machine can use it, Peter Eastwood, the principal investigator of the study, told BioWorld. He said a good sleep lab can increase those numbers up to 70% to 80%.

“The bigger problem is that around 70% of the population with sleep apnea is currently undiagnosed. We know that from studies around the world,” said Eastwood, who is also the director of the UWA Centre for Sleep Science.

Often the only obvious sign of sleep apnea is snoring, but that doesn’t necessarily always mean a person has the condition.

Diagnosing sleep apnea is quite complex, largely because general practitioners (GPs) have very little training in sleep disorders. A comprehensive sleep study is still the gold standard for diagnosing sleep apnea.

“There is a population of people who don’t need a full sleep study to be diagnosed with sleep apnea, but what we need is a cheaper and more efficient way to screen people who should have a full-blown test,” Eastwood said, adding that the screening is not intended to replace the sleep study, but rather as a tool to flag patients who might be at risk.

“It’s designed to take it out into the wild in the community and pinpoint people at risk and urge them to talk to their GPs.”

Study shows 91% accuracy predicting sleep apnea

Published April 15, 2020, in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, the study found that by using an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm that measures linear and geodesic distances of people’s faces, the algorithm’s accuracy was 91%.

Meanwhile, using 3D photography alone, the study found that geodesic measurements – the shortest distance between two points on a curved surface – predicted with 89% accuracy which patients had sleep apnea. Using traditional 2D linear measurements alone, the algorithm’s accuracy was 86%.

“It has been known for some time that people with certain craniofacial features are at greater risk of having sleep apnea,” Eastwood said, pointing to studies using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) that have shown mid- and lower-face width correlate with sleep apnea severity.

For example, people with Down syndrome face a greater risk of sleep apnea, as do those with a small lower jaw because they have less space for soft tissues to sit. People with bigger jaws have less risk.

Anatomical features around the throat are also a feature to look for, he said, particularly as the throat collapses during sleep, causing sleep apnea.

Although X-ray studies and MRI allow accurate measurements, these techniques aren’t available for routine screening, and they are prohibitively expensive, the study authors said.

Two-dimensional photography has served as a reliable and inexpensive way to assess facial phenotypes that are at risk.

“But faces are not two-dimensional; they’re three-dimensional. And the whole argument is that perhaps we can get more predictive accuracy by looking at the three-dimensional contours of the face, and that’s what we found,” he said.

The technique uses predetermined landmarks on the face and neck, and geodesic and linear distances between these landmarks were determined.

“A linear discriminant algorithm was trained, tested and used to classify an individual as being at high or low risk of having obstructive sleep apnea.”

The study involved 300 individuals with varying severity levels of sleep apnea and 100 people without the condition. Patients came from a local hospital and from the Raine Study, a longitudinal cohort study in Western Australia. All underwent overnight sleep studies and took 3D photos with a craniofacial scanner system. Data was used to build a predictive algorithm that was tested on another patient set.

Eastwood worked with Syed Zulqarnain Gilani, a computer scientist at UWA, to identify the facial features most commonly associated with sleep apnea, such as neck width and degree of retrusion of the lower jaw, but the study also uncovered other possible indicators.

One of the challenges for people studying sleep apnea is that they tend to get their patients from sleep clinics, but these individuals are not really a representation of what is in the community, Eastwood said.

“In this study, 50 of the patients were in the community, and that’s what makes it ... more powerful, … because it does include a control group of people who don’t have sleep apnea, and they ... had a full sleep study to confirm that,” Eastwood said.

“Now, with AI and machine learning, it’s possible to throw the face and these 30,000 coordinates into an algorithm and ask it to find the bits in the face that are most related to sleep apnea, and that’s where we’re going to go next.”

A further study is being conducted in 4,000 patients, 1,000 of whom are 20-year-olds, 1,000 of their parents, and another 2,000 sleep study patients.

Camera cost

The team also is aiming for bigger things, especially when it comes to the associated camera’s cost. “If we can decrease the cost of the camera, we may have a device that can sit on every pharmacist desk, or GP or sleep clinic,” he said. The current 3D camera costs about $65,000.

The current standard of measuring people and putting dots on their faces and measuring is clunky, he said, but this is a one-photo shot. In the future, the algorithm may be able to be rolled out on a mobile phone, he said, but the technology isn’t there yet.