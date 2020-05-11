Regulatory actions for May 11, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill.
|SARS-CoV-2 IgG assay
|Lab-based serology blood test
|Qualitative detection of IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in human serum (including collected using a serum separator tube), and plasma (ACD, CPD, CPDA-1, dipotassium EDTA, tripotassium EDTA, lithium heparin, lithium heparin in a separator tube, sodium citrate, or sodium heparin)
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA for use on the the Alinity I system
|Aspenstate Inc., of Plano, Texas
|Airtouch
|Portable X-ray system; images are wirelessly transmited to PACS via the onboard workstation
|For the acquisition of X-ray images for diagnostic procedures
|Received clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Myriad Genetics Inc., of Salt Lake City
|Mychoice Cdx
|Companion diagnostic; comprises tumor sequencing of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes
|Identifies advanced ovarian cancer patients with positive homologous recombination deficiency status, who are eligible or may become eligible, for first-line maintenance treatment with Lynparza (olaparib, Astrazeneca) in combination with bevacizuma
|Received U.S. FDA approval
|Elemaster S.p.A. Tecnologie Elettroniche, of Lomagna, Italy
|Mechanical
Ventilator Milano
|Pressure-regulated
mechanical ventilator
|Designed for adult patients to provide emergency
ventilation support for intensive therapy during the COVID-19 pandemic
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Visioncare Inc., of Saratoga, Calif.
|Tsert-Si
|Delivery system for the Centrasight treatment program; includes a preloaded telescope implant injector
|For people 65 years and older diagnosed with end-stage, age-related macular degeneration who meet specific eye health and vision requirements, and for whom common treatments such as glasses, vitamins, drugs or cataract surgery will not lead to vision improvement
|Received the CE mark
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.