Financings for May 12, 2020

Bergenbio ASA, of Bergen, Norway, said it raised gross proceeds of NOK500 million (US$48.7 million) through an oversubscribed private placement using an accelerated book-building process following the market’s close on May 4, allocating approximately 13.3 million shares priced at NOK37.50 apiece. Net proceeds will be used to advance development opportunities for the company's selective AXL kinase inhibitors and for other corporate purposes. Arctic Securities AS, Carnegie AS and DNB Markets, a unit of DNB Bank ASA, acted as joint bookrunners. In late April, the U.K. government started a fast track national trial of experimental drugs in COVID-19 patients, with Bergenbio’s phase II cancer immunotherapy, bemcentinib, the first of six products due to join the study. On May 5, the company’s shares (Oslo:BGBIO) closed at NOK37 for a loss of NOK6.95.

Hummingbird Bioscience Pte. Ltd., of Singapore, said it closed an extended series B funding round of $25 million, bringing the total capital raised through financing activities and strategic partnerships to more than $65 million to date. New investor SK Holdings led the round, with participation from existing shareholders including Heritas Capital and SEEDS Capital, the investment arm of Enterprise Singapore. The company will use the funds to accelerate development of new candidates into clinical trials and strengthen its scientific and research and development capabilities. Earlier this year, Hummingbird announced publication of positive data on its lead candidate, HMBD-001, a HER3 antibody, and manufacturing of HMBD-002, a VISTA antibody. Regulatory submissions to initiate phase I studies for those two candidates are expected in the second half of the year.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., of Haifa, Israel, said it entered definitive agreements with two institutional investors in connection with a registered direct offering, providing for the issuance of an aggregate of about 1.6 million shares of its common stock at a price of $9.45 per share. Net proceeds are expected to be about $15 million and will be used for working capital, including funding toward its phase II study of PLX cell therapy in the treatment of complications arising from COVID-19 and other clinical trial activities, investment in capital equipment and other general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or before May 7. Shares of Pluristem (NASDAQ:PSTI) closed May 5 at $9.38, up 2 cents.