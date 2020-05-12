Other news to note for May 12, 2020

AI Vivo, of Cambridge, U.K., which combines systems pharmacology and artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate drug discovery, said it is seeking pharma and biotech collaboration partners to progress therapeutic candidates that have been identified by AI Vivo as “top-ranked” for COVID-19. The announcement follows the finding that 41 of the candidate drugs from the company’s top-ranked list for COVID-19 are now in clinical trials by multiple groups. Other candidates identified by the platform provide antiviral, anti-inflammatory and cytokine storm suppressive effects, the company said.

Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks, Calif., said the U.S. District Court in Delaware issued a decision upholding the validity of claims from three U.S. patents (Nos. 7,417,042, 7,737,112 and 8,207,125) that protect Amgen's multiple myeloma therapy, Kyprolis (carfilzomib), preventing Cipla Ltd., of Mumbai, and subsidiary Cipla USA Inc. from making, using, selling, offering to sell or importing its generic version of the drug until the latest patent expiry in December 2027. Amgen’s wholly owned subsidiary, Onyx Therapeutics Inc., brought a patent infringement suit against Cipla in 2016. The decision followed a bench trial in the Delaware court in May 2019. Kyprolis accounted for $1.1 billion in revenues in 2019, according to Cortellis Competitive Intelligence. On May 5, Amgen’s shares (NASDAQ:AMGN) gained $5.45, or about 2.4%, to close at $236.36.

Antengene Corp., of Shanghai, said it broadened its partnership and territory expansion agreement with Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., of Newton, Mass., covering development and commercialization of four oral drugs and candidates. The agreement broadens Antengene's rights in the Asia Pacific region for the approved selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) Xpovio (selinexor, ATG-010); eltanexor (ATG-016), a second-generation SINE compound; verdinexor (ATG-527), a lead compound in development for antiviral and other non-oncology indications; and KPT-9274 (ATG-019), a dual inhibitor of PAK4 and NAMPT. As part of the agreement, which expanded a strategic collaboration inked in May 2018, Antengene gained extended rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize Xpovio and eltanexor in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and the ASEAN markets, while KPT-9274 and verdinexor rights were extended to Australia and New Zealand. Financial terms were not disclosed. In March 2020, Karyopharm disclosed new phase III multiple myeloma (MM) data that showed a statistically significant increase in progression-free survival. Antengene is expanding its commercial operations to support the launch of Xpovio in mainland China and other APAC markets and conducting trials with the drug in China in relapsed/refractory MM, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and T-cell lymphomas.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., of San Diego, said new preclinical data on its self-replicating mRNA COVID-19 vaccine program, LUNAR-COV19, revealed evidence of an adaptive cellular (CD8+ cells) and balanced (Th1/Th2) immune response. The data were generated by investigators at the company's partner, the Duke-NUS Medical School at the National University of Singapore.

ARTMS Products Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, and Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia, signed a development collaboration agreement to employ ARTMS’ production of Gallium-68 (68Ga) for the manufacture of Telix’s prostate cancer imaging product, TLX591-CDx (68Ga-PSMA-11 injection), for the imaging of prostate cancer with positron emission tomography. ARTMS’ flagship product, the Quantm Irradiation System (QIS) provides decentralized, local production of important medical isotopes, including 68Ga, and the firm has recently presented data demonstrating multicurie production of 68Ga following less than two hours of cyclotron irradiation time. Under the terms of the agreement, ARTMS’ cyclotron technology will be used to produce high-activity 68Ga which will then be validated for use with Telix’s production process for TLX591-CDx. Terms were not disclosed.

A phase II/III study sponsored by Assistance Publique - Hopitaux de Paris testing the combination of Kevzara (sarilumab, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc./Sanofi SA) with azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine vs. sarilumab alone in patients with moderate or severe pneumonia associated with COVID-19 was suspended for futility on the recommendation of the data safety monitoring board, according to clincaltrials.gov.

Aum Lifetech Inc., of Philadelphia, and Aum Biotech LLC, also of Philadelphia, a genetic research startup, have jointly launched a research program called Knockdown Coronavirus with a goal of developing a treatment for COVID-19. Under this initiative, the two companies are offering self-delivering RNA-silencing research products to the global coronavirus research community to facilitate research and fast track therapeutic development. Aum Biotech said it RNA-targeting technology can be used to perform high-throughput genetic screening to identify the function of viral and host genes and help identify new targets for COVID-19 therapy development, the companies said.

Sydney-based Beroni Group Ltd. said that, in collaboration with China's Tianjin University, it has discovered 24 types of nanobodies that can be used for the rapid detection and treatment of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The team is now prepared to conduct animal experiments and clinical trials, which are expected to yield results within the next 12 to 18 months, it said. The company has also been granted the approval by China’s Ministry of Commerce to export its SARS-CoV-2 IgG/IgM antibody detection kit to overseas countries.

Betterlife Pharma Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, said it entered an agreement to acquire worldwide rights (other than in greater China, Japan and ASEAN countries) to commercialize and sell Anticovir, a potential COVID-19 treatment, from Altum Pharmaceuticals Inc., also of Vancouver. Anticovir is an interferon a2b-based potential treatment that is proposed to be administered using a metered dose inhaler or a nebulizer. Altum is currently preparing the protocol and application to conduct a 306-patient randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase III registrational trial in Australia. Subject to regulatory approvals, trials in Australia could begin as early as July 2020. Under the terms of the transaction, Betterlife will issue on closing 10 million common shares to Altum and grant to Altum 5 million warrants to acquire an equivalent number of common shares at a price of CA19 cents (US14 cents) per common share. In addition, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent, upon registration of the proposed product in a major market, Betterlife will pay CA$5 million in cash to Altum, and Altum will be entitled to a tiered royalty equal to 7% of net sales on the first CA$50 million in a calendar year and a reduced royalty equal to 5% of net sales in any calendar year that are in excess of CA$50 million. Betterlife has, subject to raising the necessary funds, agreed to fund the first $15 million of costs required for the proposed phase III trials.

Bio Science Group Ltd., of Hong Kong, and Swiss company Ypsomed Holding AG, of Burgdorf, Switzerland, agreed to co-develop a prefilled injection pen for Roskilde, Denmark’s Uni-Bio’s pipeline products. According to the agreement, Ypsomed’s Ypsopen drug delivery platform will be developed for Beijing BKJ’s glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonist and parathyroid hormone analogue (PTH), two new biologic products to treat diabetes and osteoporosis. Beijing BKJ will be responsible for further clinical trial development and will share Ypsopen-related clinical trial information with Ypsomed. Ypsopen is an approved product with the Chinese NMPA. The group said it will be the first company in China to launch GLP-1 and PTH product with Ypsopen.

Burning Rock, of Shanghai, and Illumina Inc., of San Diego, expanded their collaboration in order to promote development and standardization of next-generation sequencing for cancer therapy selection in China using Illumina’s Nextseq 550Dx system.

Certara Inc., of Princeton, N.J., and Australia’s DMTC (formerly the Defense Materials Technology Center) Ltd. signed a research collaboration to evaluate the preventive use of chloroquine in health care workers at risk of infection from the coronavirus strain that causes COVID-19. Certara will support the DMTC-led clinical trial by analyzing study data to develop mathematical models to understand the viral time course and factors impacting drug exposure and prophylactic response in health care workers. DMTC’s Chloroquine Chemoprophylaxis Countermeasure Against COVID-19 study is a randomized, controlled study of healthy, adult health care workers drawn from military and civilian workforces at risk of COVID-19 infection. Participation in the trial is entirely voluntary, subject to fully informed consent and strict admittance criteria.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc., of Bothell, Wash., gave an update on the effect of COVID-19 on its preclinical programs. The company is working to secure its supply chain to synthesize a second lot of CC-42344, which is in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of influenza. Cocrystal plans to start a phase Ia study for CC-42344 in 2021. The company has initiated preclinical studies of COVID-19 inhibitors with plans to select a lead molecule in the fourth quarter of 2020. Proof-of-concept animal studies for its norovirus non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitors are expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Cohbar Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., said it initiated testing of its CB-5064 analogues in preclinical models of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) to assess their potential as therapeutics for COVID-19-associated ARDS. In preclinical studies, the peptides demonstrated the ability to activate the apelin receptor, a cell signaling pathway that could reduce the severity of acute lung injury by reducing lung fluid accumulation, hypoxemia and cytokine secretion, which occur in COVID-19-associated ARDS and lead to downstream injury to the kidney, heart and other organs. The apelin receptor is broadly expressed and abundant in lung tissue.

The CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance, a plasma industry collaboration recently established to accelerate the development of a plasma-derived hyperimmune globulin therapy for COVID-19, has expanded globally to include 10 plasma companies, and now also includes global organizations from outside the plasma industry. All are providing support to encourage more people to donate plasma. They will contribute specialist advisory expertise, technical guidance and/or in-kind support to contribute to the alliance’s goal of accelerating development and distribution of a potential treatment option for the virus. Latest industry members to join include Adma Biologics Inc., of Ramsey, N.J.; Biopharma Plasma LLC, of Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine; GC Pharma, of Gyeonggi-do, South Korea; and Sanquin, of Amsterdam.

Dongwha Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Seoul, South Korea, said it plans to conduct clinical trials using a new drug candidate, DW-2008, to treat COVID-19. DW-2008 is an extract of the water willow plant (Justicia procumbens). In vitro antiviral experiments performed at the Institut Pasteur Korea against COVID-19 demonstrated that DW-2008 had 1.7, 3.8 and 4.7 times higher antiviral activity compared to chloroquine, Foster City, Calif.-based Gilead Sciences Inc.’s remdesivir, and Kaletra (lopinavir/ritonavir, Abbvie Inc.) respectively, the company said.

Data from a triple-drug antiviral combination comprising interferon beta-1b, lopinavir-ritonavir and ribavirin, published in The Lancet, showed evidence that early treatment is safe and shortens duration of viral shedding compared to lopinavir-ritonavir alone (average seven days vs. 12 days) in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 in a phase II trial. A total of 127 patients from six public hospitals in Hong Kong were randomized in the study, which tested a two-week course of antiviral therapy, started within seven days of patients showing COVID-19 symptoms. Secondary outcomes suggest that clinical improvement and length of hospital stay may be significantly shorter in people treated with the triple combination less than seven days after showing symptoms, compared to lopinavir-ritonavir alone. Researchers said results will need to be confirmed in larger phase III studies that also test interferon beta-1b alone or in combination with other drugs and involve patients with more severe illness.

Idbiologics Inc. and Vanderbilt University Medical Center, both of Nashville, Tenn., have agreed to work together to develop monoclonal antibodies (Mabs) for COVID-19 treatment and prevention. Backed by the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the NIH and the Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund at Vanderbilt, the Vanderbilt Vaccine Center (VVC) researchers have developed the ability to identify and isolate individual B cells that produce antibodies that target a specific viral protein, they said. Vanderbilt will now share MAbs discovered in the VVC with Idbiologics for evaluation and potential licensing and clinical development.

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd., of Victoria, British Columbia, said its lab has leased a high-throughput, label-free Octet HTX biosensor from Fortebio Analytics Co. Ltd., of Shanghai. The analytical tool addresses Immunoprecise's need for increased speed and sample throughput when characterizing large panels of therapeutic antibody candidates, the company said. Octet HTX offers time savings for researchers studying the binding interactions of hundreds of drug candidates by producing data supported with analysis tools allowing data-driven decisions to be made with confidence, Immunoprecise said.

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Wakefield, Mass., said a leading U.S.-based public health research institute with access to a Biosafety Level-3 lab will help it evaluate the immunomodulatory and antiviral properties of brilacidin in relation to COVID-19. Coronavirus-focused studies of the candidate, a small-molecule defensin peptidomimetic also in development for the potential treatment of bacterial infections, are also underway at a U.S. regional biocontainment lab, Innovation said.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif, said it has applied for grant funding from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) to support the use of VAC, its allogeneic dendritic cell therapy, toward the development of a potential vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. CIRM approved $5 million in emergency funding for COVID-19 research in March, funding its first clinical study for COVID-19 with an award of $750,000 to City of Hope, where John Zaia, director of the Duarte, Calif.-based hospital's center for gene therapy is testing blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients as a potential treatment for other patients with the virus.

The Lundquist Institute, of Los Angeles, began a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial designed to find out whether hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin reduce hospitalization and/or death in COVID-19 patients. The trial, sponsored by the NIH, will include 2,000 adults with symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections. The Lundquist Institute is one of 25 to 30 sites nationwide, each looking to enroll about 100 patients over the next six weeks. Patients will receive seven days of treatment with drugs or placebo, with a follow-up appointment at 20 days. A randomized selection of participants will receive oral doses of hydroxychloroquine or placebo twice daily for seven days, as well as a daily dose of azithromycin or placebo for five days. The initial endpoint of the study would be to evaluate the levels of hospitalization and/or death within 20 days following enrollment in the study.

Molecular Partners AG, of Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland, said it completed in vitro potency assessments of its Darpin candidates targeting live and replicating SARS-CoV-2. The candidates show extremely robust antiviral activity, with several candidates demonstrating complete neutralization with low picomolar potency, the company added, suggesting only very small amounts of those candidates may be required for therapeutic effect. The Darpin candidates are half-life-extended and contain three distinct monomer Darpin proteins that can simultaneously target the virus in different key areas, leading to cooperative binding.

The Montreal Heart Institute said it received funding from the NIH for the institute’s clinical study of COVID-19. The COLCORONA study is one of the few contact-free current studies of treatment of COVID-19 infection in which non-hospitalized individuals can participate from their homes, the institute said, and is designed to determine whether colchicine has a preventive effect on the major inflammatory storm of the lungs observed in adults with serious COVID-19 complications. Colchicine, used to treat gout, may reduce severe inflammatory complications associated with COVID-19 and slow the diseases’ progression, the institute added. Several sites in Canada, the U.S. and Spain are participating.

Noveome Biotherapeutics Inc., of Pittsburgh, said it received a $4 million grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to continue clinical trials of its lead product candidate, ST-266, in a wide range of diseases, including multiple ophthalmic indications. The funding will enable Noveome to shift its existing resources to support the company’s recently launched COVID-19 program evaluating ST-266 as a treatment for cytokine storm, the severe inflammatory response often observed in COVID-19 infections. ST-266 is a cell-free biologic made by culturing a population of cells derived from full-term placentas donated after a birth.

Ose Immunotherapeutics SA, of Nantes, France, said its team of immunologists is working on the development of a prophylactic vaccine against the pandemic virus SARS-CoV-2. The company is leveraging its expertise in the selection and optimization of peptides of interest and its GMP formulation for a specific type of combination of multiple peptides. Ose said it will use the know-how from its Memopi epitope (neoepitope) optimization technology, recently validated in the first step of phase III testing for Tedopi, a combination of antitumor neoepitopes, to increase the memory immune response of T lymphocytes against specific antigens. Ose also is collaborating with deeptech company Mabsilico to accelerate optimization of those neoepitopes and increase their immunogenicity capacity to induce robust T-cell memory immunity.

Proteogenix SA, of Strasbourg, France, said it has the first human immune COVID-19 library for discovering antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. The library was created with blood samples from dozens of recovered COVID-19 patients, is adapted for screening with phage display and strives to meet the rising demands for effective antibodies for a broad range of applications. The library’s diversity (1.2 x 1010 different clones) is intended to fast-track discovery of antibodies with the strongest affinity, specificity and viral blocking activity, the company said.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd., of Beijing, said the first challenge study of its SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate on animals shows it induced SARS-CoV-2-specific neutralizing antibodies in mice, rats and nonhuman primates, specifically the rhesus macaque. The results, the company added, show the candidate offered safe and complete protection in rhesus macaques against SARS- CoV-2 strains. Sinovac said it received approval in April to conduct phase I/II studies on its inactivated vaccine candidate against COVID-19 in China. The company the phase I trial will involve 144 healthy adults, ages 18 to 59.

With its acquisition of Soluble Therapeutics Inc., Predictive Oncology Inc., of Eagan, Minn., will use its vaccine technology to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. The technology is based on its self-assembling nanoparticle, Non Specific Protein 10, using another self-assembling protein, ferritin, an iron storage protein. The ferritin platform is currently used by the NIH in its exploration of a universal flu vaccine.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego, said it would work with Mount Sinai Health System on the development of Covi-Shield, an antibody cocktail to potentially treat COVID-19. The partners expect that each dose of the candidate, if approved, would deliver a combination of three antibodies, which together would recognize three unique regions of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Sorrento is completing all investigational new drug application filing requirements for the triple antibody combination therapy and expects to start phase I trials of the drug candidate in the third quarter of 2020.

Sosei Heptares Corp., of Tokyo and London, said it solved the structure of the agonist bound orexin OX2 receptor and identified a small-molecule binding site. The insights into the receptor's structure will help optimize discovery and development of molecules targeting neurological diseases, the company said. The orexin system is a key regulator of behavioral arousal, wakefulness and sleep. The loss of orexin neurons causes narcolepsy and has been linked to multiple neurological conditions.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc., of Ottawa, said it completed modifications to the nonclinical safety program of PPP-003 to ensure the launch of a phase I trial in healthy volunteers later this year and that it will be able to initiate a phase II trial in patients with COVID-19 immediately after. Tetra's said PPP-003’s development program was adjusted to support a CTA in Canada and an IND in the U.S. for an intravenous sterile finished drug product. PPP-003 was shown in experimental models to decrease pro-inflammatory cytokines (IL-6 and TNF) in acute lung injury models similar to what occurs in sepsis, the company said. PPP-003, a specific CB2 agonist, also stops the efflux of inflammatory cytokines like TNF and IL-1beta in acute lung injury induced in other experimental models, the company added.

Themis Bioscience GmbH, of Vienna, said it will collaborate with a CRO, ABL Europe, of Lyon, France, to manufacture a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate in France. ABL will manufacture Themis’ vaccine candidate for clinical trials. The vaccine is being developed using a measles virus vaccine platform technology licensed to Themis by Institut Pasteur in Paris. Themis uses the measles vaccine vector backbone to deliver selected, incorporated protein antigens, in this case from SARS-CoV-2, directly to macrophages and dendritic cells.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., of New York, and the University of Alberta formed a new research collaboration and exclusive licensing agreement for three new vaccines for the prevention of COVID-19. The potential vaccines, TNX-1810, TNX-1820 and TNX-1830, will be based on a horsepox vector platform but designed to express different SARS-CoV-2 antigens than TNX-1800, which is designed to express SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein, Tonix said. Under the terms of the agreement, the university granted Tonix an exclusive license for technology and patents related to the candidates.

Vaxil Bio Ltd., of Ness Ziona, Israel, signed a collaboration agreement with The Medical Research, Infrastructure, and Health Services Fund of the Tel Aviv Medical Center to advance the company's research program to develop a potential peptide vaccine against COVID-19. The work "provides a clear pathway to potential clinical trials during 2020," said David Goren, Vaxil's chairman and CEO.

A study by Wuhan University scientists has demonstrated that treatment with low doses of the kinase inhibitor Nexavar (sorafenib, Bayer AG) was a safe and effective therapeutic approach to suppressing progression of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in both mice and monkeys. Predicted to become the most common reason for liver transplantation by 2030, NASH is one of the leading causes of end-stage liver disease, including cirrhosis, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and liver failure. Previous studies from other groups have revealed an antifibrotic function of sorafenib and its underlying mechanisms in in vivo and in vitro models of NASH, including those induced by toxin injection, bile duct ligation and chronic hepatitis B. The team was testing the effects of Nexavar on earlier stages on HCC, and unexpectedly observed a strong protective effect on major hallmarks of NASH, including hepatic lipid accumulation, inflammation and fibrosis. Nexavar’s benefit in NASH was independent of its kinase therapeutic targets in HCC, instead involving induction of mitochondrial uncoupling and activation of 5’-adenosine monophosphate (AMP) activated protein kinase (AMPK). The team reported its results in the May 5, 2020, online issue of Cell Metabolism.

Zyus Life Sciences Inc., of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, a company collaborating with the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization-International Vaccine Centre (VIDO-Intervac) at the University of Saskatchewan, said it will leverage its plant technology platform to develop and express a protein that VIDO-Intervac has identified as a potential antigen for a COVID-19 vaccine. The protein will be isolated by Zyus in its plant expression system and will provide insights into whether plants can produce antigens that are usable in a COVID-19 vaccine. Zyus said that, by midsummer, it expects to have extracted enough protein to determine its effectiveness in animal models of COVID-19.