Regulatory actions for May 12, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Caption Health Inc., of Brisbane, Calif.
|Caption Guidance software update
|AI-guided medical imaging acquisition system
|Helps users make specific transducer movements to optimize and capture a diagnostic-quality image
|Received U.S. FDA clearance
|Cardiofocus Inc., of Marlborough, Mass
|Heartlight X3
|Endoscopic ablation system
|For the treatment of drug refractory recurrent symptomatic paroxysmal atrial fibrillation
|Received U.S. FDA approval
|Cytosorbents Corp., of Monmouth Junction, N.J.
|Cytosorb
|Blood purification technology
|For the removal of rivaroxaban (Xarelto; Bayer, Jansenn/Johnson & Johnson) during cardiothoracic surgery requiring cardiopulmonary bypass
|Received expanded E.U. approval
|Helius Medical Technologies Inc., of Newtown, Pa.
|Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS)
|Nonimplantable medical device
|For the short term treatment (14 weeks) of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury and gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis to be used in conjunction with physical therapy
|The U.S. FDA granted breakthrough device designation for the treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms of multiple sclerosis
|Optiscan Biomedical Corp., of Hayward, Calif.
|Optiscanner 7000
|Automated, continuous, multivariate, bedside monitor
|Allows for the monitoring and trending of glucose, lactate and central venous oxygen saturation levels from a single micro-sample of a patient's blood in the intensive care unit
|Received the CE mark
|Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc., of Raritan, N.J.
|Vitros Immunodiagnostic Products Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Total Reagent Pack
|Serology total antibody test; runs on the Vitros XT 7600 integrated system, Vitros 3600 immunodiagnostic system and Vitros 5600 integrated system
|For the qualitative detection of total antibodies (including IgA, IgG and IgM) to SARS-CoV-2 in human serum and plasma specimens
|Received the CE mark
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|Applied Biosystems Taqpath COVID-19 Combo Kit
|Real-time RT-PCR test; delivers test results within four hour
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 (targets the ORF1ab, N and S genes) in nasopharyngeal swab, nasopharyngeal aspirate, and bronchoalveolar lavage specimens; previously approved for use on the Applied Biosystems 7500 Real-time PCR series instrument
|The U.S. FDA expanded emergency use authorization for use on specific configurations of Quantstudio 7 Flex and Quantstudio 5 Real?time PCR instruments; also adds the company's Magmax viral/pathogen II nucleic isolation kit as an alternative to RNA extraction reagents
|Transit Scientific, of Salt Lake City
|XO Cross microcatheter platform
|Nontapered metal-alloy catheter platform
|For guidewire support, exchange, and contrast media injection in the peripheral vasculature
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
