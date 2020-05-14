Regulatory front for May 14, 2020

The FBI and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) are warning COVID-19 researchers that they likely are being targeted and their networks compromised by China. “Healthcare, pharmaceutical and research sectors working on COVID-19 response should all be aware they are the prime targets of this activity and take the necessary steps to protect their systems,” the two agencies said in a joint statement Wednesday. Organizations that suspect suspicious activity should contact their local FBI field office. The agencies said they plan to release additional technical details about the threat in the coming days. Earlier this month, CISA and the U.K. National Cyber Security Agency released a similar alert warning of malicious actors targeting COVID-19 response organizations using a tactic of password spraying.

The European Commission said it has selected eight large-scale research projects for development of treatments and diagnostics for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The program is supported by a fund of €117 million (US$126 million), €45 million of which will come from the biopharma industry. Five of the eight projects selected for funding are for diagnostics, with an emphasis on point-of-care tests that can deliver results in 15 or fewer minutes.